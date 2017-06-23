Print Friendly and PDF
The Age of Corbyn 2: Inferno

ANTHONY BARNETT

The meaning of Grenfell was immediately understood. Grenfell condemns neoliberal government, which denies it has a name, and forces confrontation with the brutal inequality that is its context.

After Grenfell: ending the murderous war on our protections

CHRISTINE BERRY

In the wake of the horrifying Grenfell Tower disaster, people are starting to ask questions about why reports on housing safety were sat on and ignored. And the finger is being pointed towards the gov...

Theresa May did not win a majority for her Brexit of deregulation. We can’t allow her to take it forward

NICK DEARDEN

May may have failed to secure a mandate for her extreme version of Brexit, low-tax, low regulation Britain, but yesterday she set out a programme to take it forwards nonetheless.

Now is the time to join a tenants' union

SIMON ROACH

British housing is a dangerous mess. But people are organising to protect themselves – like they always have.

Behind The Saudi-Qatari spat and the fragmentation of the GCC

EBRAHIM DEEN and NA’EEM JEENAH

The sanctions on Qatar aim to force the government to alter its foreign policy – particularly regarding its warming relations with Iran.

New ideas need old buildings

CHARLES LANDRY and MANUEL NUNES RAMIRES SERRANO

Creativity is a renewable resource, heritage is not. Unleashing the creativity of citizens is an empowering process, but we should not forget that new ideas need old buildings. Interview Português

Russian protesters face pepper spray and torture in detention

OVD-INFO

Recent anti-corruption protests in Russia ended in mass arrest. Some of those arrested have faced intimidation and physical violence. RU

Macron and absolute responsibility

PATRICE DE BEER

If there were one word to characterise these elections, it was crafted by Melenchon and is “dégagisme”, or cleaning-out.

Organising domestic workers across Africa: a regional view

VICKY KANYOKA

In less than 10 years domestic workers in Africa have gone from barely any organisational contact to a thriving movement, but there is still a long way to go.

Have we reached the end of international development?

ANDREW BROOKS

What is the relevance of international development in a globalised world?

