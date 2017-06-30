Scrapping human rights is as great a threat to democracy as terrorism
Now is the time to defend human rights in the fight against terror – not throw them away.
Preparing Iraq for the defeat of IS
Multiple segments of the population, including at elite level, have come together in the fight against IS and now the time has come for this effort to extend beyond the battle.
Charting Russia’s most dangerous cities for LGBT people
Here are the towns where it’s dangerous to be gay in Russia. A culture of silence and a law “against propaganda” are keeping them that way. Русский
If there is hope in Colombia, then there can be hope everywhere
There's an opening for progress in Bogotá, but it could close soon.
Banding together to defeat Argentina’s utterly unfit candidate to the IACHR
Carlos Horacio de Casas is a lawyer with virtually no human rights experience and a long history of defending corporate interests. He cannot be trusted to defend the rights of the vulnerable.
The island that refused to disappear
The people of Muisne, in the South of the Province of Esmeraldas, Ecuador, are under threat of eviction since the island was declared unfit for habitation after the 2016 earthquake. Español
Books and dreams: an autocrat’s nightmare
If seventeen activists can destabilize a regime that has been violently repressing and harassing those fighting for democracy and freedom for nearly four decades, what can 22 million Angolans achieve? Português
After Everest: can mountaineering tackle gender myths in Sri Lanka?
Mountaineering is an elite sport, but becoming the first Sri Lankan to summit Everest has given me a rare public platform to challenge gender stereotypes.
Scaling back on healthcare may start with Russia’s migrants. But it won’t end there
The Russian state has absolved itself from providing social services to migrant workers. Are its own citizens next? RU
