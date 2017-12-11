Five ways to build solidarity across our differences
How do we build bridges between people who could be allies for radical change but who view each other with anger and suspicion?
Scorn wars: rural white people and us
What could end the cycle of mutual ignorance, resentment, and anger in politics?
Fire in neo-liberal London
The burnt-out shell of Grenfell Tower is a visible reminder that public responsibilities should never be watered down.
The subversive power of joy
The unexpected, spontaneous and pleasantly disruptive nature of collective celebration is one of the great equalisers of social and political struggle.
America is not the Promised Land
Wrapping Jesus in the Stars and Stripes so that we can wage wars, claim exceptionalism, and justify the expansion of US business interests is not Christianity.
Demons and angels: strongman leaders and social violence
Politicians who live in an angry narcissistic fog pose a threat to democracy and peace.
“The power of Fannie Lou Hamer compels you!” Resisting Donald Trump
To deal with Trump we must first face the Trump inside ourselves.
We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the
oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.
World Forum for Democracy 2017
Civil Society Futures is a national conversation about how English civil society can flourish in a fast changing world.
Come and add your voice»
Full coverage of the non-hierarchical conference held in Barcelona on 18-22 June 2017.