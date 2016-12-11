The future of education: Georges Haddad and Yaacov Hecht at the World Forum for Democracy 2016
The two keynote speakers come from very different worlds. But both agree that a revolution in education is required, with the self-determination of the individual – all individuals – at its centre. (Video 34 minutes)
The dominance of Brexonomics
Fundamental political questions about the character and outlook of a post-Brexit Britain need to be answered before we worry about the specificities of economic sectors and trade relationships.
The business of Brexit: how companies make decisions in uncertain political times
Business has mixed feelings over Brexit, and a relatively small number of factors can explain why.
How complementary currencies can save Europe
The Eurozone — "flawed at birth" — is failing its member states. As paper money declines in importance, it must embrace the digital revolution.
God is justice: the social spirituality of Dorothee Soelle
A unique synthesis of mysticism, activism and feminism which still resonates in a world that’s filled with both beauty and injustice.
Ultras in mourning: how a massacre, revolutionary aftermath and politics killed Egyptian football
The third in a four-part series that delves into the history of the Ultras and their impact on Egyptian society.
Italy's paradox: Renzi and the Five Star Movement
Matteo Renzi and Beppe Grillo may need each other if Italy is to free itself from a paralysing stalemate.
“What kind of terrorist am I?”
Even in exile, dissidents from Tajikistan live in fear for their lives. Activist Shabnam Khudoydodova shares her story.
#NiUnaMenos: A Letter from Lucía’s Brother
Touching letter from the brother of Lucía Pérez, the 16-year-old Argentine girl, whose recent murder resulted in important protests in Argentina, with great international repercussion. Español
Romania: a social democratic anomaly in eastern Europe?
Romania should be the ideal playground for right-populist parties, but in its recent election it was the Social Democrats who left everyone else in the dust.
