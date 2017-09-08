Now in English, our eBook: The ecosystem of an open democracy

Print Friendly and PDF
Democracia Abierta and apps4citizens 8 September 2017

<<The ecosystem of an open democracy>> is an eBook that we have co-published with apps4citizens in Barcelona, within the framework of our Political Experimentation section, which has been publishing online the articles we now compiled here.  Antoni Gutiérrez-Rubí, promoter of apps4citizens, and Francesc Badia i Dalmases, director and editor of DemocraciaAbierta are the editors of the publication. Español

Since a few years, we are witnessing the emergence of relational power, of transversality, of participation. This is the enclave that gives meaning and protagonism to technopolitics, to the political experimentation and to the democratic transformation that we are experiencing. 

The following authors from Spain and Latin America have participated in the eBook "The ecosystem of an open democracy": Ana Lis RodríguezMònica GarrigaRicard EspeltEduard Martín-BorregónEdgar RoviraSabrina Díaz RatoPablo ColladaTomas DiezMara BalestriniValeria RighiThamy PogrebinschiMatías BianchiCristian LeonAntonella Perini y Bernardo Gutiérrez

The eBook is available for download in English and Spanish (and coming soon, Portuguese) here:

About the authors

apps4citizens, con sede en Barcelona, es un proyecto que tiene por objetivo promover el uso de las aplicaciones como un instrumento útil para mejorar la calidad democrática de la toma de decisiones a través del compromiso social y político de la propia ciudadanía.

