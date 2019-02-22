ElectionsSpain2019: Populist radicalisation, Catalunya, and the far-right

Spain is the epitome of political instability, with a 5 party fragmentation and the impossibility of appeasing radicalised nationalists. Español

The political landscape in Spain is that of instability, alongside rising radical nationalisms that make it almost impossible to reach an agreement.

The socialist government of Pedro Sánchez has lasted eight months. It’s the shortest government the country has seen since the re-establishment of democracy in 1978 after 40 years of dictatorship under general Franco.

The rising independence movement in Catalunya that provoked a constitutional crisis led to the the creation of this government, that took over from Mariano Rajoy, leader of the Popular Party (PP).

The minority government of Rajoy that possessed 134 seats and sustained the support of the Citizen’s Party unexpectedly fell after a vote of no confidence promoted by Sánchez, the leader of a weak opposition that had only 84 seats in a parliament of 350.

In May 2018, the PP, persecuted by a long list of scandals and illegal finance cases, were sentenced by the Judiciary placing the party at the epicentre of an extensive corruption plot.

The corruption sentence assured that the government could no longer continue, and that a vote of no confidence was inevitable.

An unexpected government

The negative approval ratings of Rajoy ensured the entire opposition would unite in pursuit of removing him from government.

A majority organised themselves, including the new left Podemos (with 67 representatives), and a group of minority representatives from Basque and Catalan nationalist parties.

Named as president by surprise, Pedro Sánchez, conscious of his weakness, began ruling with a minority government.

He attempted to revert some of the most antisocial measures of the previous conservative governments and opened dialogue with the pro-independence parties of Catalunya, who continue to control the Catalan parliament and the autonomous community.

However the Catalan issue remains plagued with negative emotions. The negotiations for governance, above all, to pass the annual budget through parliament, have left their mark on Sánchez’s short but sweet stay at the Palacio de la Moncloa, ensuring its lack of viability towards the end.

The eventual alliance between archenemies, the Catalan nationalists with the PP and the Citizen’s party, to take the government down is a prime demonstration of this.

The demands of the Catalan government for the recognition to the right to autodetermination and for international mediation was too much for the socialist government to take.

Thus, the government of Sánchez was obligated to call new elections, this time for the 28th April, one month short of the municipal, European parliament and autonomous community elections, set for the 26th of May.

Crisis, fragmentation, and instability

The coming elections on the 28th of April will be the third general elections in Spain in the last four years, bringing to light the instability that has defined the political system.

Spain has gone from a bipartisan system in the past few years to a highly fragmented scenario which is far less stable.

Traditionally, governments have governed with either an absolute majority or with minority governments that gained the support of the Basque and Catalan nationalists, that were pragmatic in character. The nationalists often acted as bargaining chips in favour for benefits for their territories.

This hegemony of the two large parties began to break down with the emergence of two new parties, Podemos on the left and the Citizen’s Party on the right, that erupted in the 2015 elections with 42 and 40 seats in parliament.

They emerged mostly as a response to the poor management of policies relating to the great recession of 2008 and the following social crisis that rocked the parties of the establishment.

Alongside the emergence of these two new political forces, in Catalunya, nationalists on the right of the political spectrum radicalised due to the same social tensions produced by the financial crisis, and the threat of losing its hegemony to its republican pro-independence competitors.

Disaster in Catalunya

This radical shift in Catalan nationalism, with clear populist traits, demanded a referendum to gain territorial independence, something which is not permitted by the Spanish constitution however is widely supported by the Catalan people.

Despite the fact that no constitution of any State allows for the secession of one of its territories, the Catalans played along knowing that the Spanish state wouldn’t accept their demands under any circumstances.

Regardless of its populist radicalisation, massive demonstrations in the streets led by the Catalan government, and with civil society on their side, nationalist parties decided to unilaterally push the issue of a referendum beyond the point of no return.

The government of Rajoy, caught up in recovering from the economic crisis and focused on a purely judicial approach, was unable to contain the independence movement, and the Catalan nationalists convoked a referendum without the support of the central government on the 1st October 2017.

The consequences of this territorial conflict that has been so badly managed have been disastrous: Catalan society has been divided and Spanish society has been radicalised.

Although it was an illegal referendum that could not provide democratic guarantees, and in spite of the warnings from the government and restrictions put in place by the Supreme Tribunal, the result caused the subsequent declaration of independence (even if it never became fully effective), and the central government intervened, applying enforced rule over the region.

Police repression of peaceful voters at polling stations was a grave error, and fell right into the trap that the nationalists had planted.

The photo of an old lady defending the polling station whilst being beaten by police was powerful publicity for the independence cause and tragic for Spanish democracy.

The posterior denouncement and incarceration of nationalist leaders (bar a few who fled the country) has led us to the situation that we are currently in.

We witnessed the tragic spectacle of a trial under charges of rebellion that, although evidently violating the law, didn’t appear to exist.

Despite other violations such as disobedience and embezzlement having clearly taken place, the charge of rebellion and the high penalty that such a charge receives has been perceived as a revenge plot by the Spanish state.

This only throws petrol over an already raging fire, feeding into victimisation and aggravating nationalist sentiments in Catalunya.

Destabilization

As a reaction to an increasingly nationalist Catalunya, the PP is also suffering a process of populist radicalisation.

This has caused the party to fragment, with some sectors leering towards the far right, causing the ultra right party VOX to emerge with force in 2018.

Whoever comes out on top at the next elections, will have to face up to growing tensions over the possibility of ‘Catexit’, and the potential reaction of the extreme right.

The recent regional elections in Andalucia have created a right-wing alternative coalition, made up of the Popular Party, Citizen’s Party, and with the support of VOX and the 400,000 votes they received. What could occur in Spain from the 28th April onwards is that the country emerges governed by ‘the three rights’.

In few years, Spain will have gone from an imperfect bipartisan system supported by conservative yet moderate nationalists, to a five party system, with one leering to the extreme right and other populist nationalisms on the periphery.

The political landscape in Spain is that of much instability, in which it has become impossible to reach an agreement with radicalised nationalists who wish to promote their own agenda.

An ultra-right reaction to the threat of the breakdown of the Spanish state could take advantage of the current state of affairs to create a dangerous scenario for Spain, and as a consequence the whole EU.

Internal destabilisation will only provoke delirium for the likes of Steve Bannon, rejoicing for the White House, and satisfaction within the Kremlin.