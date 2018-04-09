Print Friendly and PDF
A new form of geography

Francesc Badia i Dalmases and Antoni Gutiérrez-Rubí 17 April 2018

One of the risks of conventional politics is seeing the world through ideas which are subsidiary to a certain, old way of understanding the geography and the geometry of concepts. Español, Português

Image: Wikipedia. John Snow’s original map showing the clustering of cholera cases during the London Epidemic of 1854, drawn and lithographed by Charles Cheffins.

This piece is an excerpt from an original article published as part of the eBook El ecosistema de la Democracia Abierta series, which can be found here.

Despite the fact that maps are a useful resource in terms of power and decision making, we are currently living through a period of transformations, redefining what we have always referred to as territory.

Although this concept is usually associated with the idea of a delimited space, defined by administrative borders, today it goes beyond geographic traditions.

However, these historical features of maps become limits to innovation, seeing as they create mental and imaginary barriers. Borders that, although perhaps no longer in existence, our senses insist on perceiving, due to our previous programming that tells us we must pay attention to what is written on that paper. 

Nevertheless, thanks to the arrival of Big Data and the prospect of data analysis, endless possibilities that allow for the widening of our capacity to read into the interests of citizens, by means of interpretation and evaluation of their actions, have been unearthed.

As such we see clearly how digital transformations lead us towards changing view-points, allowing us to consider new ways of governing, redefining spaces, administrative limits, the way in which we interact, communication strategies and citizen participation.

Now is the time to use the tools technology provides us with in order to develop our cities, comprehending new urban realities and their complexity, adapting the instruments we have at our disposal to new forms of participation and societal interaction.

In conclusion, it is of vital importance that we forget the mental boundaries that maps have imposed in order to understand new geographies and geometries that cities demand, focusing on new forms of interaction that data allows us to visualise and understand.

About the authors

Francesc Badia i Dalmases is Editor of DemocraciaAbierta. Francesc is an international affairs expert, author and political analyst. His most recent book, "Order and disorder in the 21st century", has been published in 2016. He Tweets @fbadiad 

Francesc Badia i Dalmases es Director   y editor de DemocraciaAbierta.    Ensayista y analista político, es experto en asuntos internacionales.  Su libro más reciente, "Orden y desorden en el siglo XXI", ha sido publicado en 2016. Twitter @fbadiad

Antoni Gutiérrez-Rubí (@antonigr) es asesor de comunicación y consultor político, fundador y director de ideograma, consultora de comunicación que opera en España y Latinoamérica. Colabora habitualmente en distintos medios de España, México, Chile y Ecuador y su blog (www.gutierrez-rubi.es) ha sido galardonado internacionalmente.

Antoni Gutiérrez-Rubí (@antonigr) is a communication advisor and political consultant, founder and director of ideogram, a communications consultancy operating in Spain and Latin America. He is a regular contributor to leading newspapers in Spain, Mexico, Chile and Ecuador, and his blog (www.gutierrez-rubi.es) has won several international awards.

