Peacemaking in Colombia: lessons from the negotiators

IFIT Brain Trust for the Colombian Transition and DemocraciaAbierta 24 November 2017

One year ago, on November 24th 2016, a Final Peace Agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC guerrilla was signed, after more than 4 years of intense negotiations. DemocraciaAbierta talked to experts and advisers who were at the negotiation table in Havana. 

Graffiti shows the presence of guerrillas in the Nasa area. Demotix/Joana Toro. All rights reserved.

In negotiations between the Colombian government and the FARC-EP guerrilla forces, the country served as a laboratory for almost every issue of modern peacemaking.

We asked the Colombian experts who acted as advisers and decision-makers in the negotiation table in Havana, Cuba, both the lessons learnt from other processes and the innovations created for each major challenge that arose: including process design, land reform, disarmament, political participation, illicit drugs policy, transitional justice, gender issues, endorsement or ratification and implementation mechanisms, and much more.

Many lessons could be learned from this impressively creative process. Anyone interested in learning about state-of-the-art of modern peace negotiations, along with the complexities of implementation, must know the Colombian case; it will be a crucial learning lab and global reference for years to come.

This project is the result of a collaboration between democraciaAbierta and the Institute for Integrated Transitions (IFIT). It has been built upon discussions with advisers of the Colombian negotiating delegation, now members of the IFIT Brain Trust for the Colombian Transition, at a course entitled "Peacemaking in Colombia", held in Barcelona in July 2017. The project presents a wide range of opinions on the negotiations themselves, the resulting final agreement and its current phase of implementation. You can find out more about the IFIT Brain Trust here.  

Check the whole project here.

About the authors

IFIT’s Brain Trust for the Colombian Transition ("Fondo de Capital Humano para la Transición Colombiana") aims to ensure that the wealth of knowledge acquired during the Colombian peace talks remains available and actively engaged during the transition out of armed conflict. Read more here.

DemocraciaAbierta es la plataforma global que publica en español, portugués e inglés voces de América Latina y más allá, y las conecta con el debate global de openDemocracy. Twitter: @demoAbierta

DemocraciaAberta é a plataforma global publicado em vozes espanhol, português e inglês da América Latina e além, e se conecta ao debate global na openDemocracy. Twitter: @demoAbierta

DemocraciaAbierta is the global platform that publishes in Spanish, Portuguese and English voices from Latin America and beyond, and connects them with the openDemocracy global debate.Twitter: @demoAbierta

 

