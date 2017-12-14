What violence in Latin America?

In partnership with the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Santiago de Chile, we debate the multiple realities we face today when tackling multiple and complex forms of violence in the region. Español

Latin America faces an increase in the use of violence as a way to resolve its daily conflicts. The overwhelming organized crime presence in most Latin American countries has brought the overflow of homicide rates to quadruple world rates, and violence has put already too many places in a state of emergency or epidemics.

Although the countries with the highest homicide rates are Honduras, El Salvador, Jamaica, and Venezuela; regional averages often obscure bloody local realities. Take the reality of cities as diverse as Acapulco in Mexico, Trujillo in Peru or parts of Greater Buenos Aires in Argentina, that also see a very high prevalence of violence. Thus, when it comes to integrate the geography of violence into our analysis, and if we want to tackle the diversity of phenomena that tarnish today the Latin American daily life, we must recognize that it also involves taking a specific and localized focus.

The picture is thus multidimensional. In many countries, not previously known by its violence rates in the past, crime is now higher than it was just a decade ago. Available surveys show that almost a third of the citizens of Costa Rica, Uruguay and Chile, among other countries, has been the victim of a crime in the last 12 months. A situation that also characterizes a process of erosion of the quality of daily life that is currently taking place in too many countries.

The visibility – albeit too slow and too late— of violence against women that strikes in multiple scenarios, ranging from street harassment to thousands of rapes and sexual assaults suffered by girls, teenagers and adults alike, is also a recent process. Undoubtedly, traditional patterns of distribution of power between men and women play a central role in the high levels of violence, as well as the institutional indifference when it comes to decreasing the levels of impunity involved in these kinds of crime.

All this marks a fearful living for too many citizens in too many places in Latin America. Citizens declare, worryingly, their principal anxiety to be connected with the possibility of becoming a victim of a crime in the near future, albeit this is related to multiple constituent elements of what we see today in our society. Fear, insecurity feeling, has become a social problem on its own, and it impacts on the quality of life of citizens, on the way we relate to ourselves and on what we demand from our governments and institutions.

This complex scenario has been identified by DemocraciaAbierta as one of its main axes of analysis and agency across Latin America and, in partnership with the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Santiago de Chile, our objective has been to deepen the debate and the knowledge of the multiple realities we face today that are as diverse as they are complex.

In the framework of DemocraciaAbierta’s Violencias section, we will publish contributions from specialists, public actors and civil society representatives who will address topics related to this intolerable epidemic phenomenon that urgently needs to be reviewed in greater depth.

We invite you to follow us through our Twitter accounts @demoAbierta @LuciaDammert @fbadiad and, particularly, through our section’s dedicated account @ViolenceDemoA



