Human evolution and innovation go hand in hand

Innovation is not an option: it is a necessity - to keep on improving on the way we do things and having a role to play in the fluid economics context. Español , Português

This piece is an excerpt from an original article published as part of the eBook El ecosistema de la Democracia Abierta series, which can be found here.

Throughout history there have been multiple milestones that have transformed populations, cities, processes, the ways in which we interact and relate to other human beings.

If we look back, we can see that the eruption of agriculture was one of those milestones which changed an infinite number of human habits.

It changed the very organizational constitutions of societies, eliminating the hunter-gatherer figure and turning individuals into goods accumulators that concentrated themselves in fixed places, that later became hamlets. This provoked a drastic change; we began to inhabit the planet in an entirely different way.

The legacy of money as a form of exchange of products and services on an abstract level implied the beginning on a new form of economics, that has lasted until today.

In this sense, many questions regarding social, economic and political change that have been brought about by technology and the internet and the power interests behind them are generated.

In the text, different variables are analysed and certain questions we should all pose to ourselves are proposed: For what and for whom is technology useful? Who decides what to do with it? How much do we really know about it?

The need to construct new forms of using technologies and the internet through individual, community and organizational participation that present alternative approaches with the objective of placing technological advances at the service of human beings and the planet.

Finally, the text shows Barcelona as a city with a special ecosystem for finding and prototyping new ideas regarding production in cities in a fair and transparent way, with the intention of these ideas being replicated and adapted to other places around the world.