Steve Martin: Changing your ways is easier than changing your mind

The author of international bestseller 'Yes! 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to be Persuasive' joins us to answer the question he dreaded – what had he changed his mind on?

If you were asked to help by someone wearing the colour of the football team you support, would that change the way you respond? Listen to Steve Martin, CEO of Influence at Work , to find out.

Want to know more about these topics? Try reading 'Why facts don't change our minds' (The New Yorker) and 'Helping friends and foes: Why we help sometimes and not others' (Social Psych Online).

You can also listen to Changed My Mind on:

or wherever you normally get your podcasts.

Alternatively you can subscribe directly to the RSS feed.