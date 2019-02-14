Print Friendly and PDF
Steve Martin: Changing your ways is easier than changing your mind

The Depolarization Project 14 February 2019

The author of international bestseller 'Yes! 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to be Persuasive' joins us to answer the question he dreaded – what had he changed his mind on?

Picture of Steve Martin with quote saying

If you were asked to help by someone wearing the colour of the football team you support, would that change the way you respond? Listen to Steve Martin, CEO of Influence at Work, to find out.

Want to know more about these topics? Try reading 'Why facts don't change our minds' (The New Yorker) and 'Helping friends and foes: Why we help sometimes and not others' (Social Psych Online).

About the author

The Depolarization Project exists to help people listen, learn and lead. It does this through researching what works (and what doesn’t), providing training courses to businesses, students and community groups and encouraging leaders to open up to changing their own mind.

