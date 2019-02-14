Steve Martin: Changing your ways is easier than changing your mind

The author of international bestseller 'Yes! 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to be Persuasive' joins us to answer the question he dreaded – what had he changed his mind on?
Want to know more about these topics? Try reading 'Why facts don't change our minds' (The New Yorker) and 'Helping friends and foes: Why we help sometimes and not others' (Social Psych Online).
