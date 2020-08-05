50.50

Apply for a 2020 US investigative journalism fellowship

Join our Tracking the Backlash project for six months and sharpen your investigative journalism skills. Deadline: 21 August 2020 at 11:59pm EST.

Teddy Wilson
Teddy Wilson
5 August 2020
People rally in front of the United States Supreme Court as arguments are heard in Russo v. June Medical Services LLC. The case was brought by the Center for Reproductive Rights challenging Louisiana's abortion restrictions.
|
Photo by Brian Cahn/Zuma Press/PA Images

openDemocracy’s Tracking the Backlash project is excited to announce a six-month, full-time investigative journalism fellowship for an early or mid-career journalist. The US-based investigative fellow will work closely with our US investigations editor and will focus on investigating organized opposition to women’s and LGBTIQ rights across the world.

The fellow will be paid a monthly stipend, determined by multiple factors including location, and be expected to dedicate 40 hours a week to research, reporting, planning and other tasks for at least two major investigative projects. Throughout, they will receive ongoing mentorship on investigative reporting and guidance on how to plan and execute impactful investigations. They will also be invited to attend special training workshops.

We are looking for applications from journalists with some experience in investigative reporting, political reporting or data journalism, and who are interested in developing their skills in these areas, while working on impactful investigations. As this is a specialist fellowship, you will get more out of this opportunity if you have 3-5 years of work experience but we will consider applications in their entirety.

The fellow can be based anywhere in the US, as long as you have reliable internet access. We particularly encourage applications from women, people of color, and LGBTIQ people based in rural or underrepresented communities, especially in the midwest, south, and south-west.

To apply:

If you have any questions about this opportunity, please email [email protected], with “Questions about 2020 US investigative fellowship” in the subject line.

Will COVID break up the UK?

Support for Scottish independence is at record levels. Support for a united Ireland is at record levels. Support for Welsh independence is at record levels.

The British state's management of the COVID crisis has widely been seen as disastrous. Will the pandemic accelerate the break-up of the United Kingdom?

Join us on Thursday 6 August at 5pm UK time/6pm CET for a live discussion.

Hear from:

Anthony Barnett Founder of openDemocracy, he has often written about the need for a progressive England to emerge from the shadow of Britain.

Allison Morris Security correspondent and columnist with the Irish News, and an analyst of politics in Northern Ireland.

Harriet Protheroe-Soltani Trade union organiser for Wales and the south-west, vice chair of the campaign group Momentum, and has written about rising support for Welsh independence on the Left.

Chair: Adam Ramsay Editor at openDemocracy and frequent writer about Scottish independence, most recently in The Guardian.

Read more

View all in 50.50
Get 50.50 emails Gender and social justice, in your inbox. Sign up to receive openDemocracy 50.50's monthly email newsletter.

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData