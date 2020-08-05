Apply for a 2020 US investigative journalism fellowship

openDemocracy’s Tracking the Backlash project is excited to announce a six-month, full-time investigative journalism fellowship for an early or mid-career journalist. The US-based investigative fellow will work closely with our US investigations editor and will focus on investigating organized opposition to women’s and LGBTIQ rights across the world.

The fellow will be paid a monthly stipend, determined by multiple factors including location, and be expected to dedicate 40 hours a week to research, reporting, planning and other tasks for at least two major investigative projects. Throughout, they will receive ongoing mentorship on investigative reporting and guidance on how to plan and execute impactful investigations. They will also be invited to attend special training workshops.

We are looking for applications from journalists with some experience in investigative reporting, political reporting or data journalism, and who are interested in developing their skills in these areas, while working on impactful investigations. As this is a specialist fellowship, you will get more out of this opportunity if you have 3-5 years of work experience but we will consider applications in their entirety.

The fellow can be based anywhere in the US, as long as you have reliable internet access. We particularly encourage applications from women, people of color, and LGBTIQ people based in rural or underrepresented communities, especially in the midwest, south, and south-west.

To apply:

Please review the details of this fellowship opportunity, the daily responsibilities and the prefered experience of applicants

Submit your application online, in English, by Friday 21 August 2020 at 11:59pm EST. Include a copy of your CV and up to three examples of your previous work

If you have any questions about this opportunity, please email [email protected], with “Questions about 2020 US investigative fellowship” in the subject line.