Apply to be our new Community Coordinator

Join our pioneering feminist investigative journalism project. Deadline: Sunday, 11 October 2020 at 23:59pm (UK time).

20190502_155624.jpg
Nandini Archer
16 September 2020
Protest against the tightening of the abortion law in Warsaw, Poland, in June 2020.
Krystian Dobuszynski/NurPhoto/PA Images.

openDemocracy’s Tracking the Backlash project is a pioneering feminist investigative journalism initiative that challenges organised opposition to sexual and reproductive rights through hard-hitting, high-impact investigative journalism. Led by women and LGBTIQ people, the project also challenges exclusion in the media by forefronting diverse voices on our team, through journalism fellowships, and within our wider network of contributing journalists around the world.

Our work has already had outsized impact – triggering action from lawmakers and social platforms – and is frequently cited in or syndicated by leading international media, including CNN, Al Jazeera, Deutsche Welle, el Pais, the Guardian, and the BBC, and by lifestyle and culture magazines such as Grazia, The Face, and Essence. 

The Community Coordinator is a new role to support two of our key objectives for this phase of the project’s development:

1) Expanding and strengthening our global network of feminist investigative journalists.

2) Dramatically increasing media and public awareness of the backlash against women’s and LGBTIQ rights, and the need for feminist investigative journalism.

You will work within a global team with colleagues across Europe, Africa and the Americas. 

To apply, please review the responsibilities and person specification outlined on Recruiterbox, and submit your CV and a cover letter, including your response to the following questions:

  • What does feminist investigative journalism mean to you?
  • How would you apply your previous skills and experience to dramatically increasing public awareness of feminist investigative journalism as our Community Coordinator?

If you have any questions, please contact [email protected]

Application deadline: Sunday, 11 October 2020 at 23:59pm (UK time)

