The internet was meant to be democratic. But autocrats are using social media to entrench their power and silence dissent.

In the Philippines, journalist Maria Ressa has come under intense attack from the brutal regime of President Rodrigo Duterte. After exposing widespread crimes and killings, she now faces years in jail and is subject to daily death threats, abuse and vitriol online – supercharged by platforms like Facebook.

How do we build a better information ecosystem, which holds bullies accountable and values truth and democracy?

