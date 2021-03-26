Maria Ressa: Why I'm under attack for being a journalist – and how Facebook helps dictators

The internet was meant to be democratic. But autocrats are using social media to entrench their power and silence dissent.

In the Philippines, journalist Maria Ressa has come under intense attack from the brutal regime of President Rodrigo Duterte. After exposing widespread crimes and killings, she now faces years in jail and is subject to daily death threats, abuse and vitriol online – supercharged by platforms like Facebook.

How do we build a better information ecosystem, which holds bullies accountable and values truth and democracy?

Join us for this free live event with one of the world's bravest journalists on 1 April at 1pm UK time/8am EDT/8pm PHST

Hear from:

Maria Ressa Founder and CEO of Philippine news platform Rappler

Chair: Mary Fitzgerald Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy

