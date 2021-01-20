Farewell to the Alt-Facts Republic: the Trump administration obituary

Amid an audible and worldwide sigh of relief, this past 7 November 2020 the Alternative-Facts Republic – also known as the Donald Trump administration – received the diagnosis: it was terminally ill, having been voted out of the US government. Today, as Joe Biden took over, it passed away.

The Twitter-obsessed, twice-impeached administration will be remembered for its tremendous contribution to disinformation; for its many conflicted members who either quit, got fired or stand today as convicted criminals; for its proximity to far-right and associated militias; and for its disastrous handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far killed more than 400,000 Americans.

The Alt-Facts Republic is dead, age four, but the polarisation and confusion that it fed off – and fuelled – is likely to live on, including the spectre of fabricated claims of voter fraud that could haunt democratic institutions for years.

This was perhaps best evidenced by the Alt-Facts-in-Chief’s incessant speeches and social media tirades promoting baseless claims that the 2020 election had been “stolen” – and the role that he played in encouraging protestors on 6 January who stormed the US Capitol building.

The administration will be missed by Qanon conspiracy theorists – those who believe that the Alt-Facts-in-Chief was sent by God to save mankind from an elite socialist paedophile ring in Washington DC. Also grieving are his supporters on Twitter who can no longer read his constant messages because the platform suspended his account after the events at the Capitol on 6 January.

This late account, which once showed heightened interest in Robert Pattinson’s love life, will be particularly remembered for its role in COVID-19 misinformation – as well as its characteristic typos and fondness for ALL CAPS.

Born in November 2016 to proud parents – the since-deceased Cambridge Analytica and hostile Russian interference – the Alt-Facts Republic was baptised four years ago today, on 20 January 2017. That day, it promised to make Mexico pay for a border wall to keep migrants away – which, to nobody’s surprise, never happened.

It was a very active baby – but also confusing in its infancy, a trait that would stay with it throughout its life, from oxymoronic descriptions of “alternative facts” to its favourite catchphrase with which to attack unfavourable press: “fake news”.