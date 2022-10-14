Relatives of Gaia Pope say they faced threats of being thrown out of court for crying during an inquest into the teenager’s death.

It comes after revelations earlier this week that the man accused of raping Gaia was already under police investigation at the time of the attack. The family say he should have been more closely monitored.

Gaia’s cousin Marienna Pope-Weidemann sat through one of the longest inquests in British history in the hope of seeing justice. She told openDemocracy the family were initially optimistic about having been assigned the youngest female coroner in the UK.

Yet they say she threatened to exclude family members from court for crying, which effectively barred Gaia’s mother from proceedings. “Who could expect the grieving mum who’s lost a child under those kinds of circumstances to be able to attend and not cry?” said Marienna.

Marienna said she was the first family member to be given the warning, which was delivered through her legal team in a private room, but that it was subsequently extended to others. The Dorset Coroner’s service did not respond when approached for comment.

As well as “barbaric and brutal” on a personal level, Marienna said, the process was “very worrying and heartbreaking” for what it reveals about the British inquest system.

Right to life

Gaia was 19 when she went missing in 2017. A survivor of sexual violence, failed by the police and mental health services, her body was found 11 days later on a clifftop, after a public search involving thousands of people.

Her family had won the right to a full hearing with a jury because the coroner agreed there had been “an arguable breach of the obligations under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights” – the right to life.

The inquest, which heard evidence from 78 witnesses about more than 50 missed opportunities for authorities to intervene before and after Gaia went missing, concluded in July with the jury finding that Gaia’s death was due to hypothermia – and that the decision by mental health services to discharge her without further support had possibly contributed.

Seemingly at the last minute, the coroner had refused to allow the jury to decide on whether police failings had been a factor in Gaia’s death. It was a huge blow to the family.

Marienna calls it an indictment of the inquest system that fails to give families like hers real accountability.

“We were the lucky ones,” she said. “We got legal aid, we got a jury, we got massive media coverage, we got civil society support.

“And still, even the best-case scenario looks like this. That tells you, I think, that the inquest system is a lot more about creating the illusion of accountability than actually preventing future deaths.”

Police failings

Gaia was raped in 2014. She reported the attack to the police the following year, and named the man responsible, but her family say detectives told her there was little chance of the case succeeding.

A few months later, the same man was jailed for an unrelated sexual offence. Gaia’s twin sister Maya Pope told the inquest that, before she died, Gaia had been worried about the man’s imminent release from prison.

“I just know she was absolutely terrified to go out in Swanage, and she had shown me messages from the perpetrator saying that he knew people in Swanage and threatening to kill the family,” she said.

A number of communication failures by Dorset Police before Gaia went missing were also laid out in police recordings that were played to the jury. They heard that one officer, who spoke to Gaia on the phone on the day she disappeared, did not recognise her mental health crisis, assumed it was a hoax and hung up on her.

When she went missing, Gaia’s mum and aunt were repeatedly turned away by the police. In one recording, an officer was heard laughing and telling the call handler: “This is the fifth call I’ve had. The last call ended with them talking absolute rubbish… I think they are taking the piss, to be honest.”

When Gaia went missing, the police did not take all steps expected of them immediately, losing vital daylight hours, and graded her as a medium-risk person.

Marienna told openDemocracy that the jury spent eight of the 11 weeks of the inquest hearing testimony about the failures in the police search.

“That’s two months of their lives. They were asked to sit quietly and hear all this, only to be told: ‘We don’t want your opinion on it, actually, never mind.’”

She describes the coroner’s decision not to allow the jury to decide on whether police failings had contributed to Gaia’s death as a “complete shock” to both her family and their legal team: “No one saw it coming.”

But, she added, problems had started long before this moment because the jury were only ever going to be scrutinising police actions in the time between when Gaia went missing and the date by which she had definitely died. “Yet we always maintained that the police had been failing Gaia for two years,” Marienna said.

“To have got to the end of the inquest only to be told that even that tiny window was going to be taken off the table was devastating.”