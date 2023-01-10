Before British colonial presence in Ghana, queer communities flourished in parts of the region. It wasn’t until the Offences against the Person Act of 1861, which criminalises same-sex acts, was adopted in all British colonies that the legislative presence of homophobia existed in Ghana.

In recent years, the reality of being queer in Ghana has still been one of stigmatisation, homophobia and transphobia. But even though same-sex relations were still illegal, the law was not always enforced. Larger cities like Accra, the capital, even had LGBTIQ+ community spaces that were an open secret.

Maxine says the discrimination “felt more individual”, whereas now the whole community is under attack. The situation is likely to worsen further with the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

Rising threats

As with colonialism, threats to Ghana’s queer communities are still coming from outside forces.

Back in 2019, the World Congress of Families (WFC), a US ultra-conservative Christian organisation, hosted a conference in Accra. Self-described as a network that “seek[s] to restore the natural family as the fundamental social unit and the ‘seedbed’ of civil society”, the WFC has a large international influence on anti-LGBTIQ+ sentiment and legislation in several countries. Its “presence in Africa has corresponded with a disturbing rise of harsh penalties for LGBT Africans in countries like Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria”, according to a report by the Human Rights Campaign from 2015. And in 2019, the WFC began laying the groundwork for anti-LGBTIQ+ legislation in Ghana.

Within two years, an LGBTIQI+ centre in Accra was shut down after members received death threats and online abuse. The centre, meant to be a safe space for the community, was closed preemptively in February 2021 to protect its staff.

Then in May 2021, in Ho, a region in south-eastern Ghana, police and security forces unlawfully raided a training workshop on documenting human rights violations against LGBTQI+ people. A series of human rights violations took place during the arrest of 21 people, including physical assault at the hands of the police, denial of bail and intimidation tactics. The charges were dropped amid increasing pressure due to insufficient evidence, but several of members of the Ho 21 have had their lives upended, forced to go into hiding or flee the country.

By the following month, violence against LGBTQI+ people – at both the hands of the police and the general public – was rising with little to no comment from officials. It was then that the bill first emerged online. It seemed to receive general support from Ghanaians, who had been led to believe that homosexuality was not only a Western import but also a threat to their socioeconomic stability.