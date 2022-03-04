How Black suffering on the Ukraine border is used for propaganda

These global inequalities have rendered many embassies and governments incapable of protecting and caring for their citizens abroad. If European powers could order chartered flights and organise mass evacuations, many of the people from the majority world would have had to fend for themselves. Borders, which are violent in their own right, dividing ‘us’ from ‘them’, become places where racial violence gets heightened and often concentrated, with barbed wires and guns separating life and death, safety and peril, White and Black.

When everyone’s life is in danger, and border guards make decisions about whose safety and right to life get prioritised, Sub-Saharan Africans (and other racialised minorities) often find themselves placed – or held – on the wrong side of these dividing lines. The wartime and crisis-management motto of ‘women and children first’ easily becomes ‘white women and white children first’. My ignorance and complicity, my own imagination of who is in danger and who is affected by this war, is the first example of that.

Using Black pain for propaganda

As I followed Twitter threads, another pattern started to emerge. My colleague, a fellow Lithuanian (who is much more experienced in journalistic investigation than I am), noted the large proportion of fake profiles retweeting these images.

I started to notice vacuous accounts, with profile pictures of flowers or cartoon characters, whose previous content included occasional memes or jokes, or nothing at all. All of a sudden, these accounts were tweeting and retweeting content hashtagged as #BlackinUkraine or #AfricansinUkraine. Sometimes this content was broadcast by itself; newer accounts tended to combine it with anti-Biden or pro-Putin messaging.

Things started to click. The pattern seemed eerily familiar. Last year, Relevant magazine revealed that almost all the top pages for US Christians on Facebook are run by Russian troll farms. In 2018, the RAND Corporation published an extensive study of how the Russian regime uses social media for its propaganda purposes. In addition to official channels, conspiracy websites and fodder for the extreme Left/Right, Russian propagandists employ social media accounts with no traceable ownership that rarely create content of their own but utilise “exploitable content”.

Such content may or may not be factual, but it will always work to undermine those deemed opponents of the Kremlin. In this case, when Russia is waging a war of its own making against Ukraine, (dis)information warfare is critical. Images of racist, nationalist Ukrainians causing unjust suffering to a Black mother makes for an excellent campaign of discreditation.

Complexities of wartime

I need to pause here. I believe that the woman and her baby, as well as countless other people of colour on Ukraine’s borders, experienced real pain and, in many cases, discrimination. We eastern Europeans, who often have to fight to be seen as fully European and fully people ourselves, despite our white skin and blue eyes, can be just as racist as the West. And I also understand that wartime realities are complex. Many people tweeting content with those hashtags were quick to acknowledge the kindness and hospitality they experienced from civilians, and to distinguish between them and border guards enforcing rules.

However, when Twitter trolls go to work, these nuances get lost in the mass amplification of Black suffering. With no accompanying narrative, no context, no follow-up tweets, the narrative that is woven is that of racist Ukraine. This, of course, works to alienate people from the majority world and turn them against the country ravaged by war. Putin’s regime seems more justifiable in its actions, and the lines between right and wrong get blurred.

Yet, there is another, deeper layer. These Russian bots and trolls, rather than defending or protecting people of colour impacted by war, exploit their suffering even further. The Russian regime tries to win the sympathy of people in Africa, Asia and Latin America by propping itself up on flattened accounts of real instances of racial discrimination. By drawing attention away from the injustices of the Russian invasion – which forced the Black mother and her baby to flee Ukraine in the first place – it uses the pain it generated to whitewash itself.

And that is racist.