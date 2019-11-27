“I can’t turn my back on suffering”: The fearless few lawyers defending LGBTIQ people in North Africa

Egyptian lawyer Amro Mohammad recalls how he was attacked and beaten up by colleagues after he posted an article on his Facebook page celebrating India’s decriminalisation of homosexuality last year.

“That same evening, I was surprised to see my colleagues refusing to sit with me at the same table in my regular coffee shop”, he told us. “An argument began, the problem escalated quickly and I was beaten”.

Mohammad is well-known in the Cairo legal world for choosing to represent LGBTIQ people in court. “As a result,” he said, he’s been “constantly bullied and discredited by fellow lawyers”.

His experience is uncommon, though not unique in North Africa.

While homosexuality isn’t technically illegal in Egypt, LGBTIQ people are criminalised under other laws, including on ‘debauchary’. In Morocco and Tunisia, colonial era penal codes do explicitly criminalise homosexuality.

In all three countries, lawyers like Mohammad who are willing to defend LGBTIQ rights are “few and far between”, said Jessica Stern, executive director at the global LGBTIQ rights NGO Outright Action International.

She called them “extremely brave, because taking on LGBTIQ cases may put their lives in danger” in challenging, even “hostile” contexts.