Apply for our Latin America investigative reporting fellowship (Uruguay)

We are excited to announce a six-month, full-time investigative reporting fellowship for an early-career journalist (with the possibility of an extension for another six months). You will join ourTracking the Backlash team, which investigates organised opposition to women’s and LGBTIQ rights across the world.
You should be based in Montevideo, Uruguay and have reliable internet access. You will work directly with our Latin America editor and contribute to global projects as well as reporting from the region.
We particularly encourage applications from women and LGBTIQ candidates.
You will be paid a monthly stipend of $2,100 and be expected to dedicate 40 hours a week to research, reporting, planning and other tasks for investigative projects on women’s and LGBTIQ rights. Throughout, you will receive ongoing mentorship and be invited to attend training workshops.
Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday.
We are looking for applications from journalists interested in developing their skills in investigative journalism. As this is a specialist fellowship, you will get more out of this opportunity if you have been working as a journalist for at least 1–2 years, but this is not essential – we will consider applications in their entirety.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.