Maria Ressa becomes 2nd woman journalist to win Nobel Peace Prize

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitri Muratov were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 on Friday. The Nobel Committee had selected them for their work to protect freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia.
Ressa called the prize "a global recognition of the journalist's role in repairing, fixing our broken world." She is most famous for her investigative journalism into the country’s president Duterte’s violent anti-drug campaign, government corruption and the use of social media to spread disinformation.
Since 1936, when German journalist Carl von Ossietzky received the prize, journalists have only been awarded twice: in 2011 and now in 2021.
After a six-month openDemocracy investigation, major aid donors and NGOs have said they will investigate anti-LGBT ‘conversion therapy’ at health facilities run by groups they fund.
But unlike the other aid donors, US aid agency PEPFAR has not responded at all.
Please sign this petition to show that it must take action now.
Ressa is the second woman journalist – and the 18th woman – to win the Nobel Peace Prize. In 2011, Yemeni journalist Tawakkol Karman was the first woman journalist to win the award. She was recognised for founding Women Journalists Without Chains.
On Twitter, journalists and press freedom activists celebrated the Nobel Committee’s decision to award it to journalists.
The Global Director of Research at the International Centre for Journalism (ICFJ) said she was “In floods of tears here. This is news that should allow all of us to get our #courageon!”
“They are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions,” the Nobel Committee wrote in a press release about their decision, adding that recognising free expression is “a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”
Joel Simon, Executive Director at Press Freedom, applauded the decision and called Ressa and Muratov “symbols of the struggle for press freedom.”
In an openDemocracy webinar in April, Ressa described attacks on the media, human rights activists and opposition politicians beginning soon after Duterte took office in 2016. Since then, Ressa has been subpoenaed and arrested and is currently challenging eight criminal charges that, together, would send her to jail for up to 100 years.
“I think this time matters, and what we do matters. And holding power to account – the mission of journalism – has never been as important as it is today,” Ressa said during the webinar.
The journalists were selected from a pool of 329 candidates including climate change activists and scientists whose work was vital in the COVID-19 pandemic response.
The committee's decision to select journalists this year was because “free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda.” They added that freedom of expression and freedom of the press are instrumental in creating peace between countries and a “better world order.”
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.