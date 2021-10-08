Maria Ressa becomes 2nd woman journalist to win Nobel Peace Prize

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitri Muratov were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 on Friday. The Nobel Committee had selected them for their work to protect freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia.

Ressa called the prize "a global recognition of the journalist's role in repairing, fixing our broken world." She is most famous for her investigative journalism into the country’s president Duterte’s violent anti-drug campaign, government corruption and the use of social media to spread disinformation.

Since 1936, when German journalist Carl von Ossietzky received the prize, journalists have only been awarded twice: in 2011 and now in 2021.

Ressa is the second woman journalist – and the 18th woman – to win the Nobel Peace Prize. In 2011, Yemeni journalist Tawakkol Karman was the first woman journalist to win the award. She was recognised for founding Women Journalists Without Chains.

On Twitter, journalists and press freedom activists celebrated the Nobel Committee’s decision to award it to journalists.

Corinne Vella, sister of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, said the “award could not be timelier.”