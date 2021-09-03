Wanted: ambitious Africa investigations editor

openDemocracy’s groundbreaking Tracking the Backlash project investigates organised opposition to women’s and LGBT rights across the world. Over the last year we have: revealed several hundred million dollars of ‘dark money’ from US Christian Right groups supporting anti-rights campaigns globally – including attacks on sex education in Africa; exposed coordinated anti-abortion projects targeting vulnerable pregnant women with misinformation and using them “like guinea pigs” for untested and unregulated treatments; documented the global scale of World Health Organization guidelines not being followed during the pandemic, putting women’s lives and health at risk.

Our investigations were cited more than 400 times in 2020, across the global media – including by the BBC, Al Jazeera, The Guardian, AllAfrica, The Mail & Guardian and Daily Maverick (South Africa), the Daily Monitor (Uganda) and Premium Times (Nigeria). Aid donors promised action and launched their own inquiries in response to our investigation that revealed anti-LGBT ‘conversion therapy’ at health facilities run by groups they fund. YouTube closed an account that was pushing a prominent Nigerian televangelists’s anti-LGBT messages, in response to another of our investigations. We collaborate across borders and backgrounds and, since 2018, we have supported more than ten young women and LGBTIQ people with fellowships to develop their skills. Our work has been nominated for many awards, including the British Journalism Awards.

We are now looking for an experienced and ambitious Africa Editor to lead our feminist investigative journalism across Africa (including Francophone West Africa), while working closely with our growing global team.

We are looking for a skilled English-language editor who can work closely with reporters and early-career trainee fellows to guide and ensure high-quality work, from the idea stage to publication (including the development of investigative hypotheses and methodologies, as well as the production of clear writing and compelling storytelling). This is an exciting opportunity for someone with several years of experience in investigative journalism, who wants to challenge the exclusion of the voices and rights of diverse women and LGBTIQ people from the media and investigative agenda.

To apply: please review the full Job Description and send us via Recruiterbox (not email):

a cover letter describing how you meet the requirements

an up-to-date CV

two samples of your own writing

one example of an investigative article you edited (along with 500 words maximum describing what you did to get it ready for publication)

Deadline: Sunday, 2 October at 11:59 pm (UK time)

Contact [email protected] if you have questions about the application process or openDemocracy as an organisation, and [email protected] if you have questions about the Tracking the Backlash project and this specific role.