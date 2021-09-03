Wanted: ambitious Africa investigations editor

Our investigations were cited more than 400 times in 2020, across the global media – including by the BBC, Al Jazeera, The Guardian, AllAfrica, The Mail & Guardian and Daily Maverick (South Africa), the Daily Monitor (Uganda) and Premium Times (Nigeria). Aid donors promised action and launched their own inquiries in response to our investigation that revealed anti-LGBT ‘conversion therapy’ at health facilities run by groups they fund. YouTube closed an account that was pushing a prominent Nigerian televangelists’s anti-LGBT messages, in response to another of our investigations. We collaborate across borders and backgrounds and, since 2018, we have supported more than ten young women and LGBTIQ people with fellowships to develop their skills. Our work has been nominated for many awards, including the British Journalism Awards.
We are now looking for an experienced and ambitious Africa Editor to lead our feminist investigative journalism across Africa (including Francophone West Africa), while working closely with our growing global team.
We are looking for a skilled English-language editor who can work closely with reporters and early-career trainee fellows to guide and ensure high-quality work, from the idea stage to publication (including the development of investigative hypotheses and methodologies, as well as the production of clear writing and compelling storytelling). This is an exciting opportunity for someone with several years of experience in investigative journalism, who wants to challenge the exclusion of the voices and rights of diverse women and LGBTIQ people from the media and investigative agenda.
a cover letter describing how you meet the requirements
an up-to-date CV
two samples of your own writing
one example of an investigative article you edited (along with 500 words maximum describing what you did to get it ready for publication)
Deadline: Sunday, 2 October at 11:59 pm (UK time)
Contact [email protected] if you have questions about the application process or openDemocracy as an organisation, and [email protected] if you have questions about the Tracking the Backlash project and this specific role.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. So what is the legacy of the global War on Terror, and what does the future hold for the Biden administration?
Join us for a free live discussion on Thursday 9 September at 5pm UK time / 12 pm EDT as we discuss this topic with expert panelists who have been on the ground in Iraq and Afghanistan and reported on the domestic rise of Islamophobia.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.