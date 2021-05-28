Wanted: ambitious Europe investigations editor

openDemocracy’s groundbreaking Tracking the Backlash project investigates organised opposition to women’s and LGBT rights across the world. Over the last year we have: revealed several hundred million dollars of ‘dark money’ from US Christian Right groups supporting anti-rights campaigns globally – including attacks on Europe’s courts; exposed coordinated anti-abortion projects targeting vulnerable pregnant women with misinformation and using them “like guinea pigs” for untested and unregulated treatments; and documented the global scale of World Health Organization guidelines not being followed during the pandemic, putting women’s lives and health at risk.

Our investigations were cited more than 400 times in 2020, across the global media – including by the BBC, Al Jazeera, The Guardian, the Independent, Euronews, Mother Jones and Vice. Our findings have also triggered action from lawmakers and social media platforms. We collaborate across borders and backgrounds and support young women and LGBTIQ people with fellowships so they can develop their investigative skills. Our work has been nominated for numerous press awards.

We are now looking for an experienced and ambitious Europe Editor to lead our feminist investigative journalism across the continent (including eastern Europe and the South Caucusus), while working closely with our growing global team.

We are looking for a skilled English-language editor who can work closely with reporters and early-career trainee fellows to guide and ensure high-quality work, from the idea stage to publication (including the development of investigative hypotheses and methodologies, as well as the production of clear writing and compelling storytelling). This is an exciting opportunity for someone with several years of experience in investigative journalism, who wants to challenge the exclusion of the voices and rights of diverse women and LGBTIQ people from the media and investigative agenda.

Tracking the Backlash is a unique project that is breaking new ground, both in terms of what we uncover and how we work – collaboratively, across borders and backgrounds. We particularly encourage women and LGBTIQ people to apply for this position.

To apply: please review the full Job Description and send us via Recruiterbox (not email):

a cover letter describing how you meet the requirements

an up-to-date CV

two samples of your own writing

one example of an investigative article you edited (along with 500 words maximum describing what you did to get it ready for publication)

Deadline: Wednesday 30 June 2021 at 11:59pm UK time (GMT+1)

Contact [email protected] if you have questions about the application process or openDemocracy as an organisation, and [email protected] if you have questions about the Tracking the Backlash project and this specific role.