Women plan major protests for abortion rights across Italy
This weekend, feminists are calling on women across Italy to oppose a new regional act that allows anti-abortion groups into public hospitals
Feminist movements are used to fighting back in Italy. Even during a global pandemic. Abortion has been legal in the country since 1978, but it’s been under constant attack from ultra-conservative groups and far-Right local governments. This weekend, feminists are calling on Italian women from north to south to raise their voices and take part in an online and offline protest – while also respecting all the coronavirus safety measures.
The latest attack against the law that legalised abortion (usually known by its number, 194) comes from the Piedmont region in the north of the country. The conservative, right-wing regional government is looking for organisations working in the field of maternal and child protection to collaborate with local publicly funded health facilities.
Among the criteria is the “presence in the [organisation’s] statute of the purpose of protecting life from conception and/or specific activities concerning support for maternity and the protection of the newborn”. In other words, Piedmont wants to open the doors to – and even prioritise – anti-abortion movements. Italian anti-abortion organisation are ready and waiting to take their place inside public hospitals.
“We have waited for this moment for decades, and now finally we will be recognised for our fundamental role in dissuading [women] and to implement the part of 194 law which allows that”, said the president of Federvita Piemonte, which is part of an anti-abortion federation linked to Heartbeat International, a US Christian Right group. She is referring to article 2 of the law which says family planning clinics should "assist pregnant women... to overcome the causes that could to terminating a pregnancy". Anti-abortion groups have long used this as a loophole to dissuade women from having abortions.
Last year, an openDemocracy investigation across 18 countries revealed how Heartbeat and other anti-abortion organisations deploy misinformation and misleading or manipulative claims.
Public demonstration in Turin
Feminist movements decided to fight back against Piedmont’s announcement, by organising public demonstrations on Saturday afternoon, including in Turin, the main city in the region. They are calling on all “women, people and organisations who care about self-determination and the right to abortion” to fight against a decision that will allow anti-abortion movements to spread their “ideological propaganda inside hospital and counselling centres”.
They’re calling on all ‘women, people and organisations who care about the right to abortion’ to fight ‘ideological propaganda’
“The local government wants to let anti-abortion movements inside public facilities. We call them 'anti-abortion' groups, not 'pro-lifers'. We say, be careful – because this is our life, not theirs,” Carla Quaglino told openDemocracy. Quaglino is co-president of the women’s rights group House of the Women of Turin, and speaks on behalf of the abortion rights network Più di 194 voci (‘More than 194 Voices’).
The Turin demonstration – which will be static, due to COVID-19 restrictions – is organised by Più di 194 voci and Non Una di Meno (‘Not One Woman Less’, NUDM), a feminist group launched in 2016 and made up mainly of young women in their twenties. “To confront such a huge attack, we needed to respond with an intergenerational approach. We are women of all ages, we have different approaches, but we will be there together, each of us with their own strength”, says Martina, an activist from NUDM Turin.
The local call to take to the streets was accompanied by a national one. Piedmont is not the only region led by the far-right that has attacked the 194 law in the past few months. In Abruzzo, Umbria and Marche, three regions in central Italy, the local government limited access to medical abortion at the beginning of this year.
“Saturday afternoon will be connected with other activists and protests in other cities in the regions that faced these attacks”, Quaglino said.
‘We want more counselling centres, more funds for reproductive health and the application of the new rules on medical abortion’
She explained that the situation for reproductive rights in Italy is not good. There is a high proportion of doctors who declare themselves conscientious objectors (meaning they can refuse to perform abortions), badly funded family planning clinics and problems with accessing medical abortions. Although the Ministry of Health relaxed the rules last August, so that counselling centres, as well as hospitals, can now provide medical abortions, very few regions have adopted these new provisions.
This is why feminist activists say these protests are not just about the 194 law: “We want more counselling centres, more funds for reproductive health and the application of the new rules on medical abortion”, said Quaglino.
According to Martina from NUDM Turin, this united fight began in Verona in 2019. This was when women from all over Europe travelled to the World Congress of Families meeting, to confront the network of US, Russian and other anti-abortion and anti-LGBT rights activists and their political allies. “Those who attended the WFC are the same people the local government wants to put inside the public facilities. There is a political plan to repress women’s rights locally, nationally and also at an international level – just think of what is happening in Poland,”, she continued. “This is why we want to build broader networks and to fight back together.”
“We will not just defend what we have, we will attack. We want more,” Martina said. “This will be a day of national sisterhood in Italy, but it will also be a long journey.”
