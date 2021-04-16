Women plan major protests for abortion rights across Italy

Feminist movements are used to fighting back in Italy. Even during a global pandemic. Abortion has been legal in the country since 1978, but it’s been under constant attack from ultra-conservative groups and far-Right local governments. This weekend, feminists are calling on Italian women from north to south to raise their voices and take part in an online and offline protest – while also respecting all the coronavirus safety measures.

The latest attack against the law that legalised abortion (usually known by its number, 194) comes from the Piedmont region in the north of the country. The conservative, right-wing regional government is looking for organisations working in the field of maternal and child protection to collaborate with local publicly funded health facilities.

Among the criteria is the “presence in the [organisation’s] statute of the purpose of protecting life from conception and/or specific activities concerning support for maternity and the protection of the newborn”. In other words, Piedmont wants to open the doors to – and even prioritise – anti-abortion movements. Italian anti-abortion organisation are ready and waiting to take their place inside public hospitals.

“We have waited for this moment for decades, and now finally we will be recognised for our fundamental role in dissuading [women] and to implement the part of 194 law which allows that”, said the president of Federvita Piemonte, which is part of an anti-abortion federation linked to Heartbeat International, a US Christian Right group. She is referring to article 2 of the law which says family planning clinics should "assist pregnant women... to overcome the causes that could to terminating a pregnancy". Anti-abortion groups have long used this as a loophole to dissuade women from having abortions.

Last year, an openDemocracy investigation across 18 countries revealed how Heartbeat and other anti-abortion organisations deploy misinformation and misleading or manipulative claims.

Public demonstration in Turin

Feminist movements decided to fight back against Piedmont’s announcement, by organising public demonstrations on Saturday afternoon, including in Turin, the main city in the region. They are calling on all “women, people and organisations who care about self-determination and the right to abortion” to fight against a decision that will allow anti-abortion movements to spread their “ideological propaganda inside hospital and counselling centres”.