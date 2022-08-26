What do calls for 'abolition' really mean?

On a wet October evening, activists from across London gathered at the Crown and Anchor Tavern on the Strand. They discussed their campaign to abolish the police, an institution they considered “inefficient, oppressive, and expensive”.

This could have been last year – but in fact, it was 1830. The activists were opposed to the Metropolitan Police Act of 1829, which had introduced a formal police force in London for the first time. The UK’s incipient border regime soon came under fire too. In 1858, the popular Lloyd’s Weekly Newspaper lamented that “the Passport Nuisance is still the subject of complaints in the daily papers”, a complaint that continued well into the 20th century.

Calls to abolish institutions whose existence we often take for granted are as old as the institutions themselves. Today, such demands are experiencing a resurgence. In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, activists have not only drawn attention to the excesses of policing, but questioned whether policing itself is inherently violent, oppressive and racist. Elsewhere, writers like Sophie Lewis and M. E. O’Brien are making bold arguments against traditional notions of family, asking us to imagine other forms of collective care. And some advocates for migrants’ rights, faced with increasingly brutal border policies, urge us to imagine a world beyond borders.

In 'Against Borders: The Case for Abolition', Gracie Mae Bradley and Luke de Noronha provide an incisive exploration of how borders operate in the 21st century. With laws that require schools, landlords and medical professionals to check immigration statuses, borders are no longer what happens at “the edge of territory” – they are embedded within the everyday fabric of our communities, creating internal hierarchies which bestow rights on some and deny them to others. In doing so, they fuel precarity, resentment and racist divisions. “Borders harm us all,” the authors explain, “which is why we must be committed to their abolition.”

These sorts of demands are radical and utopian. But in their best-articulated forms they are also realistic and necessary, because they combine fearless diagnoses of our collective problems with practical visions for a better society.

Unfinished revolution

There are two types of ‘abolitionism’. First, there is the version exemplified by the most famous case of abolition in history. In the mid-19th century, laws formally abolished slavery across much of the world. But this movement failed to grapple with the racist economic system that underpinned slavery. People had not been enslaved simply because laws allowed it, but because slavery provided a free workforce to exploit for profit.

By leaving this wider context unchallenged, historical abolition failed to change the conditions of many that it had supposedly freed. Millions of people of colour were still shipped around the world and made to labour in appalling conditions. In the Caribbean, formerly enslaved men found themselves redesignated as apprentices locked into multi-year unpaid contracts. And decades after the US outlawed slavery, the sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois found that its legacy shaped African Americans’ lives by restricting their access to adequate housing and work.

Du Bois’s studies of Black households led him to the conclusion that slavery had been abolished “only in name”, and that underlying social and political systems must be revised for meaningful change to be achieved. This, then, points to the second type of abolitionism. Instead of narrowing its sights on a single target, this second version exhorts us to change the foundations from which harmful practices arise.

'Against Borders' sits firmly in the latter camp. While the authors are clear that border abolition seeks to dismantle physical borders and related laws, they don’t stop at the passport gates. Beneath this border regime, they identify a wider set of ideas that make borders, and the way that they divide and categorise people, seem natural. This includes the very notion of citizenship, under which some of us are included and others excluded; conventions of ‘family’, which are used to dictate who can live where based on biological and marital ties; and racism, which acts as “a means of categorising populations so that they can be dispossessed, enslaved and dominated”.

Simply removing immigration restrictions in the world “as it is currently configured” would leave those harmful underlying systems intact. Instead, borders are revealed as a response to the real problem: the nation-state itself. Without the state’s power to label people as citizen or immigrant, family or non-family, or to enforce hierarchies based on nationality, the rationale for borders would not exist. The real task of border abolition, write the authors, is “to look beyond the nation-state as the default container of human communities”.

This does not mean we should put more urgent tasks aside. Nation-states are not likely to disappear any time soon, and there is real harm being done right now that needs to be challenged. A politics demanding justice for all would be dubious if it could only point to the future but failed to address the present.