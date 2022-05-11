Border-crossing can pay the bills

I recently started studying again to finish high school. I dropped out a couple years ago because work and school had become too much. They were long days. I would get up at 7:30, work until school started at 1, and then get back at 6:30. I then ate, did my homework, and went to sleep. Every day was like that. My mom told me to leave my job rather than school but that’s not what I wanted back then.

Choosing work over school is something I regret and don’t regret at the same time. I started working because I wanted to buy my own stuff: jewellery, nice clothes, things like that. Then we needed money because my mom was sick. It was ugly back then. We had nothing: sometimes we didn’t have anything to eat. If I had stayed in school I would have already graduated by now. But because I worked we are at least all doing well. I’m 18, and my work helps me cover my needs and those of my family.

I went back to school because I’ve decided to become a cop. For that I have to finish high school. I have many cousins in the police force, and they told me that if I studied they would help me find a job. I like the idea of being involved with the government. They’re very respected, so I’m going to work towards it. My mom wanted me to make something of myself. ‘I’m leaving you,’ she said. ‘Keep going forward.’