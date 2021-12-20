Job vacancy: impact editor for Beyond Slavery

Do you have the network and skills to get reading recommendations through to journalists, MPs, and decision makers at NGOs? Are you interested in directing people to quality content on the web, and in actively engaging in conversation on social media? And are you familiar enough with the topic of labour exploitation to be able to hold your own in a discussion about it?

If so, we have a job opening that could be a good fit for you. openDemocracy is hiring a part-time engagement editor to help us expand the reach and impact of our Beyond Trafficking and Slavery (BTS) project. Their prime aim will be to get BTS’s work into the hands of more people who can make use of it.

Key Tasks:

Expand our network of influential readers through personalised outreach, including with relevant politicians, policymakers, activists, social media influencers and journalists

Take control of BTS’s social media channels to advertise new content and engage in topical conversations in our name

Draft, improve, and publish our periodic newsletter

Develop new avenues for impact and dissemination

Engage with other openDemocracy staff when relevant for BTS work

Maintain records of work undertaken and impact achieved

Support the drafting of funder impact reports

Work will be done remotely and can be adapted around existing schedules and care responsibilities. A successful applicant must have:

Essential

Prior knowledge about labour exploitation, human trafficking, and ‘modern slavery’

Experience managing social media channels

Confidence in engaging on these issues on social media and in one-on-one communication

Sufficient motivation and discipline to do this work remotely and without close oversight

Excellent written communication skills

Ability to work on multiple projects at once

Desirable

Experience using web-based productivity and communications apps (e.g. Google suite, TweetDeck, Facebook, Slack, Klaviyo), or an ability to learn quickly to cover any gaps

Knowledge of relevant stakeholders to target for impact, e.g. politicians, NGOs, journalists, union leaders

If this sounds like a good fit for you, we warmly welcome your application.

Basic Terms

Start Date: 1 Feb 2022

Duration: 48 weeks (i.e. to the end of 2022)

Commitment: 12 hours per week

Compensation: £19 per hour

Contract type: Freelance

To apply, please send a short letter of interest and your CV to [email protected] by 15 January 2022.

About Beyond Trafficking and Slavery

Beyond Trafficking and Slavery (BTS) seeks to help those trying to understand forced labour, trafficking and slavery by combining the rigour of academic scholarship with the clarity of journalism. We are critical of dominant approaches to forced labour, human trafficking and 'modern slavery', supportive of migrants' rights and sex workers' rights, and driven to explain why in the public sphere. Our goal is to use evidence-based analysis to unveil the structural political, economic, and social root causes of global exploitation. We are an independent project within openDemocracy.

About openDemocracy

openDemocracy is a non-profit global media outlet producing high-quality journalism which challenges power, inspires change, and builds skills, capacity and leadership among groups underrepresented in the media. Its headquarters are in London, with team members across four continents.

You’ll be joining our team during an exciting period of growth – building on a strong recent record where our journalism has triggered legal changes, parliamentary probes, lawsuits, criminal investigations and has lifted a rich diversity of voices and perspectives from across the world. We often take voices otherwise excluded from the media to larger audiences, and we campaign on some of our key stories, pushing for a more open, democratic, and egalitarian world.

Our journalism frequently gets picked up across the global media, including The New York Times, Washington Post, The New Yorker, The Guardian, Daily Mail, CNN, BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al-Jazeera, el Pais, Mail & Guardian, and many more. Our site attracts more than 13 million visits per year. We provide a vital space for analysis, comment, and debate on issues ranging from democracy and human rights to economics and climate change. We have projects publishing in Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English.

In the past two years, we’ve been nominated for and won a number of prestigious journalism prizes, from the Gabo Award to the Paul Foot and British Journalism Awards. We are a mission-focused organisation, which means we always think about the impact our journalism can have.

One of our core priorities is to help build a more inclusive international media ecosystem. openDemocracy is committed to being an equal opportunities employer that values and respects the people who work with us. We positively encourage applications from suitably experienced candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity. We strongly encourage applications from all groups that are underrepresented in the media.