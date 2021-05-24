Week 6: Activity

The main goal of this exercise is to help make sense of the underlying issues and political calculations at stake here. Building upon your answers to exercises from previous weeks, you will be asked to make two different assessments, which can be summarised as follows:

Efficacy: How effective is a given solution likely to be? Difficulty: How much political opposition is a given solution likely to generate?

Efficacy:

How effective is a given solution likely to be?

Likely to hurt, rather than help. (Red)

Likely to make no real difference either way. (Light Blue)

Likely have a minor positive effect on forced and precarious labor. (Yellow)

Likely to have moderate positive effects on forced and precarious labor. (Light Green)

Likely to have a major positive effect on forced and precarious labor. (Darker Green)

Not really sure about overall effects. (White)

Political Difficulty:

How much political opposition is a given solution likely to generate?

Bipartisan political support: this is a solution that nearly all members of society will be able to agree upon, regardless of their differences. There is little controversy. (Green)

This scale assumes that specific solutions in question have been taken up as serious political propositions. The scale can also be read another way, which is in terms of likely political success. In this reading, the options of opposition and polarisation can be read as 1) this solution is very unlikely to be implemented, and 2) this solution has virtually no chance of being implemented.

Round Four (Module Six):