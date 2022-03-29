‘They steal our children and beat their parents’: a story of anti-trafficking in Ghana

This interview with Jubilee Benson is part of a series on child work in Ghana. He is the local assembly member for a collection of communities around Lake Volta that have been singled out for intervention by people seeking to end child labour. His answers were translated out of Twi and lightly edited for clarity.

I learned that our children were being kidnapped immediately after it started happening.

It began in 2017. Some white people from an NGO and the Ghanaian police showed up and began to patrol the waters around our islands in speedboats. Then they started taking away our children under the mistaken belief that we were harbouring child trafficking victims.

Many children were forcibly taken from their parents. It led to a lot of fear and anger. Some families ran into the bush, some even left the islands. I know at least two women who divorced their husbands because they allowed the police to take their children away. But it wasn’t the men’s fault. They came with big guns and speedboats. Even the brave ones would have been scared. How can anyone defend themselves or their families against something like that?

It is no secret that children work on the lake with their families. But these are not child trafficking victims, or slaves, or any of the other lies they keep saying about us. It makes me so angry. They have spoilt our names just to achieve their own mission, or to raise money for themselves, or whatever. I’m not sure why they do it. But it’s very bad that they do.

They have not been coming in recent months and we hope they have stopped forever. If they want to know why children work on the lake they could come and talk to us as you have done. They could even stay on our islands to understand our situation. Instead they steal our children and beat their parents.

Why do children work in this area?

It is very simple: we live on islands and work is necessary to survive here. If you can’t fish on the lake or work the land as a farmer, you and your family will starve. These are the only ways we have to take care of ourselves, and if you can’t do them you either move away or you die. It’s common sense. It’s necessary.

If you want to reduce the number of working children on the lake, the best thing to do is develop our islands. We lack so many things. Out of the 14 communities in my district, three have schools and two have clinics. Only one island has electricity.