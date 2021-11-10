Beyond Trafficking and Slavery: Live discussion

Webinar: A better approach to child work

10 November 2021, 3.03pm

Bans on child labour don’t work because they ignore why children work in the first place. If we truly care about working children, we need to start trying to keep them safe in work rather than insisting that they end work entirely. Our panelists, all advocates for child workers, offer us a new way forward.

The Panelists:

Kavita Ratna: Director of Advocacy at The Concerned for Working Children
Claire O'Kane: Independent consultant on child rights
Mavuto Banda: Former child worker and current doctoral student
Mohammed Al-Rozzi: Research Associate at the University of Bath
Cameron Thibos: Editor, Beyond Trafficking and Slavery (Chair)

Read more

View all in Beyond Trafficking and Slavery
The Beyond Slavery Newsletter Receive a round-up of new content straight to your inbox Sign up now

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData