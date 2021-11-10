Webinar: A better approach to child work

Bans on child labour don’t work because they ignore why children work in the first place. If we truly care about working children, we need to start trying to keep them safe in work rather than insisting that they end work entirely. Our panelists, all advocates for child workers, offer us a new way forward.

The Panelists:

Kavita Ratna: Director of Advocacy at The Concerned for Working Children

Claire O'Kane: Independent consultant on child rights

Mavuto Banda: Former child worker and current doctoral student

Mohammed Al-Rozzi: Research Associate at the University of Bath

Cameron Thibos: Editor, Beyond Trafficking and Slavery (Chair)