What should Beyond Slavery debate next?

Dear friends and colleagues, we are excited to announce that, as of today, Beyond Trafficking and Slavery is embarking on a new project. With financial support from Humanity United, we will be working over the next 18 months to produce a series of policy debates on questions of defining significance for activists and policy-makers working around trafficking, modern slavery, and forced labour. The project’s ultimate goal is to help the various communities active in this field think through pressing questions of principle, strategy, and tactic, and to identify and evaluate examples of better practice which can generate lasting change.

As our purpose is to provide a space for the field to speak, it is only appropriate that the field also decides what should be discussed. As such, we warmly invite you to submit debate topics or questions that you believe need a hearing so that all those working to end exploitation can proceed with more understanding and common purpose. Where are the dividing lines, what are the stumbling blocks, and when does the left hand undo what the right hand has accomplished? What has worked and what hasn’t?

We will be collecting as many ideas as we can over the next weeks and months, before finalising a list of topics based on where we see the most interest. Above all we want this to be productive and useful for all of you, so we will try to steer clear of re-hashing old arguments that we have all read many times before. Instead, we’ll be looking for questions that allow us to take a deep dive off the cutting edge of activity in this field, and that offer an opening for moving all our work productively forward.

We’re accepting submissions on email, Facebook, and through this simple submissions form.

Please give this some thought. If you got to choose, what question would you bring to the floor?

All the best, we are looking forward to hearing from you.

– The BTS Editorial Team