The balance sheet so far? Europe 0, Covid 200,000 and rising

President Macron is someone who touches the people of France. And he would say, rightly so. He is their carer when storms arrive, their leader in times that test, their guide when they need to be instructed on the great questions of the day, particular on those which, for reasons few around him can explain, they appear to disagree with the edicts of the politician in the Elysée.

He touches them literally. On every occasion he can. In defiance of all the rules his government has outlined for dealing with this epidemic. We hear of overcrowded student parties raided by the police, giant conurbations denuded of their bars and bistros, places of leisure shut and silent. But for this President, unlike that mythical emperor parading naked before his people, there is not even a child to innocently ask: Why does he come among us, incapable of obeying the rules he would have others follow?

French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to Breil Sur Roya on October 7, 2020. | Pool/PA. All rights reserved

There on the Elysée website or on tv screens and newspaper front pages we have seen him at work. In the devastated valleys where the Alps come down to the Mediterranean, there he was early in October comforting the victims of storm Alex with vague and contradictory promises of vast sums of cash. And a hand on a shoulder here, another on an arm there.

France had woken up then to hear that the daily total of declared Covid-19 cases was at a new record for any day since the start of the epidemic. True, this was partly because, at last, the number of tests are beginning to climb, but it was also because among the people Macron touches many have been following his lead. The jogger who physically pushed me out of his way on a crowded street the other evening was merely one among millions caught in patterns of behaviour that are officially sanctioned, sometimes even promoted, and who are never offered constructive substitutes.

Why take seriously requirements that your President ignores? Better just follow in your own life the close up physicality of man-to-man reassurance that Macron makes his staple. As in those Alpine valleys.

The price we are paying

The experience of two very different societies, New Zealand and Vietnam shows the price we are paying. Then there is the example of China, for all the initial hesitations, mistakes, corruption and censorship in Peking. On October 12, China launched a five-day testing drive to cover everyone in a city of nearly 10 million, Qingdao, because of a dozen positive cases locally. That is almost 2 million tests a day. Greater Paris, with just over 12 million inhabitants, is striving to manage 200,000 tests per week but was averaging 6,000 positive cases every day since 5 October. The contrast is telling.

Across France, hospitals are once again approaching saturation as they were in the first weeks of March. This time round there are fewer beds available because there are not the trained staff to support them. Nurses and doctors are exhausted and over-stretched (a union survey of 60,000 nurses has just had two thirds of them saying their department was understaffed and working conditions were worse) and, this time, the pressure of other urgent treatments cannot be put off.

The cries of alarm, even from Macron’s own Scientific Council, has been growing louder and louder as autumn came on. A detailed set of its projections given to Macron and his ministers on 22 September, and to the rest of us ten days later, declared “action is urgent”. The virus had been allowed to circulate among the young and was now touching all age groups. “Any delay will mean that, in order to have the same effect, the measures finally taken will need to be harsher and last longer than if they had been taken earlier”.

In the hospital serving the town of Creil to the north of Paris, where the epidemic in France really began at the end of February, three doctors and four nurses were down with Covid-19 in the second week of October. Why? Because the hospital had no means of ensuring rapid turn around of tests for the virus. Samples had to be sent to another hospital in Amiens 70 miles away and took five days to be analysed.

It is perhaps a metaphor for what has gone wrong since the start of SARS-Cov-2: nine months down the line and the French government has not been able to equip and run a testing regime capable of identifying who has the virus and who does not, across the population.