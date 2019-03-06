Contesting liberal democracy using the racialisation of space

However, Kickl does not really care if something is legal or not, if implementing his proposal would violate any laws or even the constitution. If a minister of interior affairs explicitly states that: “because I am simply sick and tired of being slowed down/deterred by legal regulations" ("weil ich es schlicht und ergreifend satthabe, dass wir uns von rechtlichen Bestimmungen ausbremsen lassen“), then such a minister would usually have to resign in any liberal democracy. Sadly, this is not the case in Austria.

Kickl even repeated and reinforced this statement by recently declaring in a TV interview that “I still believe that the principle applies that the law has to follow politics and not politics the law” (“Ich glaube immer noch, dass der Grundsatz gilt, dass das Recht der Politik zu folgen hat und nicht die Politik dem Recht.“) In other words, he believes that legislation should follow the will of the government. The law which he refers to, by the way, is the Declaration of Human Rights (proclaimed by the United Nations 10 December 1948). One could legitimately raise the question which historical period is Kickl referring to?

But spaces are not only closed and restricted for strangers from outside. The racist rhetoric employed by the Austrian radical right FPÖ provides another example of such exclusionary practices which draw on the Nazi nativist discourses: their slogans recontextualize antisemitic and racist appeals of the 1930s which excluded Jews from council housing and other apartments, schools and professions, for example:

"The slogan must be: no more Muslim migrants allowed in council housing in Döbling [the 19th district in Vienna, a wealthy area]." [1]

Such blatant anti-Muslim racism implies grave danger for any pluralist and liberal democracy, because it is hugely divisive, excludes specific people on behalf of their religion, and is instrumentalized to trigger nativist movements. Racialization in this instance began with the forced relocation of a group of persons distinguished as (morally) different and identified by a particular ethnic feature – their religion – to a physical space that was isolated from other areas of the city. These examples relate to the racialization of spaceacross many dimensions.

Extensive historical research illustrates that such proposals and appeals have not been seen or heard in Vienna and Austria since Nazi times (SOS Mitmensch 2019: 4). In such rhetoric, migrants are de-humanized and their number is exaggerated implying an invasion by another dangerous culture which would subsequently destroy the “pure” Christian Austrians, a threat scenario which subsequently legitimizes the moralization of borders and walls.

[1]See “Die Devise muss lauten: Keine weiteren muslimischen Migranten in Döblings Gemeindebauten!“ The translation necessarily neglects the rhyme in this slogan.(SOS Mitmensch 2019: 34)

