Feeling good! Rising to the occasion!

The remaining stages of the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will be considered by the House of Commons on Monday 5 July. If it passes, this new bill will increase police and state powers to crackdown on protests, including imposing start and finish times, as well as “maximum noise limits”.
The Government says the legislation will hand powers to the police to take a “more proactive approach” to managing “highly disruptive” protests that they consider to be causing too much public disturbance. We ask, if it's too late to stop the UK police bill, following its latest milestone in Parliament.
Join us in the free, live discussion at 5pm UK time on Thursday 8 July as we explore this topic with an expert panel. Speakers to be confirmed soon.
