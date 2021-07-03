Can Europe Make It?

Feeling good! Rising to the occasion!

Including one or two points Chancellor Merkel might like to know about UK mass events.

Leonie Rushforth
3 July 2021, 9.13am
Wimbledon Centre Court, June 28, 2021
|
Screenshot: Joe Pike. Twitter.

"Don't stop believin'/ Hold onto that feelin'... "
Journey ( song released 1981)

A clip of the spontaneous standing ovation of the Centre Court crowd for Dame Sarah Gilbert who led the Astra Zeneca development team at Oxford University, has had over 4M views in 48 hours.

Bemused royalty in attendance, rarely can the middle classes have so enjoyed being virtuously at one in a version of what my fellow-Splinter writer Rosemary Bechler calls ‘the monocultural National Us’, as in this noisy display of national vaccine complacency under a closed Centre Court roof.

This is in the same week that we discover that double-vaccination does not prevent transmission of this latest variant; as the latest Covid wave starts to afflict the NHS (early evidence of which can be seen in the ambulance queue outside the hospital closest to the recent G7 summit in Cornwall); and as schools buckle under the realities of the herd immunity policy playing out in classrooms all over the UK.

On the same day in a timely Twitter thread, social psychologist and Independent SAGE member Stephen Reicher exposed the Government’s approach to the ‘Events Research Program’ of the Department of Digital, Culture, Media & Sport as not having been designed to yield any scientific conclusions whatsoever about the transmission risks contained in current mass events.

The ‘pilot’, he thought, had “used the good faith and hard work of scientists” as a cover for politically expedient events, “safe or not” – if anything preventing proper comparative research into how to make such mass events safer.

This Splinter was first published in the July 1 edition.

Is it too late to stop the UK police bill?

The remaining stages of the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will be considered by the House of Commons on Monday 5 July. If it passes, this new bill will increase police and state powers to crackdown on protests, including imposing start and finish times, as well as “maximum noise limits”.

The Government says the legislation will hand powers to the police to take a “more proactive approach” to managing “highly disruptive” protests that they consider to be causing too much public disturbance. We ask, if it's too late to stop the UK police bill, following its latest milestone in Parliament.

Join us in the free, live discussion at 5pm UK time on Thursday 8 July as we explore this topic with an expert panel. Speakers to be confirmed soon.

