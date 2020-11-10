France’s 1984

Elizabeth Borne and transparency

Let’s just take two areas, distance working and the hopes around vaccines, the one provoked by the strikes called across parts of the school system for 10 November in protest over the way the government insists schools carry on welcoming pupils even though safety measures are poor, and the other by the Pfizer announcement of their possible success.

Minister of Work, Elizabeth Borne, has argued that, in this new lockdown, French employers should have everyone working from home who possibly can. She went to the offices of the oil giant Total in Paris’ Defense business district to say that it was an obligation not an option. Total insists that its staff come in at least two days a week.

It is argued that the government does not have the legal powers to impose distance working on employers. The Conseil d’Etat, the highest judicial court, ruled in mid-October that ministers could only recommend not enforce. Instead Borne has said she will use the work inspectorate to push the issue – the work inspectorate whose staff was told by her predecessor Muriel Penicaud during the spring lockdown not to insist that employers delivered effective workplace safety for those who still had to work.

All the trade unions have criticised the way employers have held back from switching to distance working. The largest, the CFDT was the one that raised the issue of Total. More militant, the CGT, has condemned the feebleness of the minister’s pressure via the work inspectorate. Neither federation has been mobilised by the government to help in this drive. That would be to break Macron’s golden rule that things must be top down and not bottom up.

And on the day that the world heard the news from Pfizer, two other items of news dropped in France. The National Agency for Medical Safety announced that it had been charged with manslaughter by judicial investigators following up the Dépakine scandal, a drug that led to over 30,000 handicapped babies. The French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi had already been charged in August. Both the authority and Sanofi knew the drug had dangers. Sanofi is one of the world companies racing to develop a SARS-Cov-2 vaccine, a favourite of the Elysée whose occupant has been following Sanofi’s shocking lead on Dépakine when it comes to Covid-19.

It so happened that, at the same time, another key state agency on medicines, the High Authority for Health, opened up a public consultation on how a possible vaccine might be used, who should get it first and whether it should be obligatory or voluntary (France has long made vaccination for the young a legal requirement).

The agency announced that it wanted “to underline the need for transparency toward the public as indispensible in the construction of public confidence in respect of vaccines. In a context where doses will undoubtedly arrive in stages, it is indispensible that the public understands why priorities have to be established and on what criteria.”

Lizurey’s report

That confidence will not be achieved by ignoring the sensible advice of the General – Lizurey , not de Gaulle – but in the video recording for 4 November of the National Assembly commission investigating the management of the epidemic you can see something spectacular. Olivier Veran, the Health Minister, told the deputies that he had not seen Lizurey’s report. He hummed and hah’ed into his mask, shrugged his shoulders and glanced embarrassedly from side to side, but his words were clear: he could not comment on the report because “Ah well, listen, I have not had it . . . It is like that in the functioning of institutions, the press can have a report before the minister concerned.”

With the minister most responsible for action against Covid speaking like that, it was not a surprise to learn that the Paris prosecutor’s office, after spending months in detailed investigation of complaints by doctors and patients over the handling of the epidemic, has now laid against "X" exactly the same charges as those against Sanofi. So anyone responsible for this catastrophe, ministers and their chief, now face formal investigation for "wilful negligence in fighting a danger" , "endangering the lives of others" and "manslaughter".

Lizurey’s report, sent to ministers during the summer, is still not available publicly on his own ministry’s website, that of the Ministry of the Interior. But on that website you will find a tempting little number dangled in front of some of the hard-pressed “front line” workers. You want to try your chance at access to French citizenship? Consult the Indicative list of front line occupations that open a right to recognition on Ministry website pages covering nationality.

There among the rubbish collectors, the funeral staff, post workers, doctors and nurses, supermarket checkout staff, and so many others, there are also livreurs, the couriers who keep those cakes, those pizzas and all of Jeff Bezos’ sales moving. If they put their health on the line throughout this Covid disaster, they might just be allowed to squeeze past the normal bureaucracy that has so far kept their feet on the pedals without a proper pay packet.

They left the workless world of poor Africa, burnt their feet on the sands of the Sahara, survived the slave masters and militias of Libya, filled their lungs in the Mediterranean and now have to let the virus explore their immune systems in order to pick up, finally, the deep maroon, pocket-sized little booklet with Union européenne: République française PASSEPORT stamped in gold.

For Bernard it has been a different kind of passport, one to the ranks of the mega titans of the world of wealth where the gold is not a decorative smidgeon but weighs in by the ingot. Not every one in the CAC-40, the French equivalent of the FTSE100, has done well in this epidemic. Those who are big in the world of exports and those who trade to China head the list of the ones whose profits and wealth have grown. Bernard, in turn, heads that list. His LVMH saw its June to September sales to Asia jump by 13 per cent. The rise in sales to China was described by one commentator as “breathtaking”.

Just a last little point from Macron’s 14 October broadcast, the one that announced a curfew not a lockdown because he wanted an economy that continued to function. He announced a temporary payout for those at the bottom of the scale, not a permanent, general rise in benefits. Why? “Because the more we raise benefits, the more difficult we make it for people to get back to work.” For him, an economy functions when his partner’s couturier is swimming in cash while those who stitch the dresses carry on singing for their suppers.