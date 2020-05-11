Has the French President done his bit?

What else marked that day? Macron’s finance minister, Bruno Le Maire tweeted a video of himself in a phone call with Bill Gates and with a model of a Dassault Raffale military jet in view on the desk behind him (such are the things that make French ministers feel important). The Deputy François Ruffin reminded everyone that 87 per cent of nurses, 97 per cent of home helps, 76 per cent of checkout staff and 71 per cent of teachers are women, but that women in France earn 26 per cent less than men.

A flurry of messages covered the experience on May Day of a group of activists engaged in a symbolic distribution of fruit and veg they had recovered from the giant market in Rungis to the south of Paris and taken to the suburb of Montreuil. There were more police vans than activists. Paris Match was telling the world about its latest issue with Brigitte Macron on the cover against the headline “Confined and engaged: At the Elysée, she is fighting for the hospitals”. Not, unfortunately, by challenging Emmanuel over his policies, but in arranging an auction of French public property in the hands of an agency run by an official her husband appointed to the job two years ago with the funds raised to go to a hospital foundation she chairs.

And there he was himself, ever-present on the twittersphere. He had visited a school in Poissy, to the west of Paris. The local mayor is “Macron compatible” as they say of those on the traditional right now prepared to seek political shelter under the President’s apron. Macron was wearing a cloth mask tagged with a tiny French flag. He kept it on when talking to the children. They were from families where the parents had to be at work. “My mother’s a nurse,” said one. “A care worker,” said another. He was good with the children, he charmed them because he gave a clever appearance of being charmed by them.

Education

An hour later, the mask was off – literally, as well as metaphorically - when he was “interviewed” by two tv journalists. They appeared to be in chairs, he was sitting a bit higher on a pupil’s desk. They were women. He talked over them repeatedly. “Interviewed” is in quotes because you do not interview Macron. That is not his style, not how he does “presidential”. The show is his to control, not yours. Your questions are not things to be answered, but opportunities for another jab at telling you and the rest of the nation what to do.

In this process we are observers, objects to be played upon, spectators to be ushered here and there. We are like the pupils in the classrooms he had just visited, not active citizens in a democracy where participation means more than parroting “Yes” or desperately shoving your arm in the air to catch the teacher-President’s eye. “We have decided this déconfinement,” was his way of explaining his unilateral announcement a fortnight earlier that France would re-open the following Monday. And as when Philippe addressed the Assembly and the Senate on the government’s plans for ending the lockdown, not a word was said about government driven action to produce, to mobilise, to work with the trade unions and professional bodies to resolve problems.

The last of the tweets I followed were those provoked by the news that someone in the French judicial system had finally got their act together and was investigating something that happened in the “before”. A police officer filmed 151 school students made to kneel, their hands cuffed behind their backs, or round the back of their necks or on their heads when his fellow officers ran out of nylon wire cuffs. Some were ranged with their noses almost touching a wall.

It was December 2018 when it seemed that anger among students might join with that of the Gilets Jaunes. The best images are embedded in a story at https://mobile.francetvinfo.fr/faits-divers/police/yvelines-des-dizaines-de-lyceens-agenouilles-mains-sur-la-tete-lors-de-leur-interpellation-a-mantes-la-jolie_3088097.html and are worth watching, if only to get a handle on what “reconciling the French people with their leaders” has a tendency to mean each time you try to do more that just patiently wait until you have caught that presidential eye.

Philippe’s favourite metaphor during the fortnight around May Day was that of the person walking on a high, narrow ridge where a false step to one side or the other would spell disaster. For him, the gofer in the couple, it is the immediate balance between the desire to open up French life and the requirements of safety not yet satisfied. For Macron, it is the narrow space between his authority and ability to keep control on the one hand, and the unpopularity of his refusal to take responsibility on the other; between his demand that others act even when he does not give them the real power or the tools to do so; between his requirement that lesser agencies assume the lead, and his refusal to give them legal cover if things turn belly up.

Despite appearances, he has managed this deal so far. The unions were beaten over employment law in 2017. The Benalla crisis came and went in 2018. The Gilets jaunes shrank to irrelevance in 2019. His pensions law took a key step forward in March. In April, an exhausted health service staff did what their patients needed them to, despite Macron’s tightening of the screw on its decade-long financial garrotte. And now, in May, he got his “déconfinement” through parliament even though it was just on the Sunday evening before the date he alone had set for its start: Monday 11 May. As it was, the text still had to be approved by the Constitutional Court.

If it were to have been a proper interview, he might have replied that, well, you cannot just let things drift, the lockdown cannot last forever, someone has to get the ball rolling. No one on the left in France would disagree. They have offered action plans for mobilisation and production since the start of the lockdown. Plans for developing better safety and provisions for all are there in plenty. They are based on collective decision-taking, public requisitioning and the development of new productive capacities, and not on the disorganised private profit-seeking of those spotting an opportunity in the Covid crisis and chancing their fortunes in a market structured in their favour by Macron.

But a co-operatively conscious people, able through their activities, able to fight this virus and not, as the government has it, to “live with” SARS-Cov-2. A people which successfully takes up such a challenge is not one that will sit patiently listening to empty presidential platitudes like the two journalists were forced to in that classroom in Poissy.

A matter of fact

I wandered out into the evening to clear my thoughts and structure this piece in my mind. The air was fresh after some rain and the green in all the streets I chose was shimmering in the last light of the day. The trees, bare when this epidemic began, are now beginning to shed their flowers, some of them even their seeds. A swing between flats, never lower than five storeys, to the Place de La Nation and then back towards the Gare de Lyon, let me hear eight blackbirds singing their hearts out.

Then there was one perched on the railing round the top of an eighteen-storey block of council flats, at least sixty yards long. He has been singing there almost every evening for the last month as the balconies ranged below have taken on every imaginable hue. The pots of flowers and cascading creepers have done their owners’ biding to the fullest degree possible.

Round the corner, at the A&E entrance for the Hôpital Saint Antoine, an ambulance was on its way, siren wailing. The posters put up on May Day were still high on the fencing: “Billions for the hospitals, not for the shareholders.” “Thank you for the applause. Now it’s time for action.”