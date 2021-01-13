Morals for Remainers: adversaries and alliances

What our friends see is what we can see ourselves, at least on a good day: Trumpism and Brexit are kindred and allied projects and products. Trumpism is and has been part of a concerted wider assault on democracy and legality in the USA, sponsored by oligarchic and state actors. Trumpism – apparently, and at least for the moment – has been denied its decisive triumph. Here, the power-machine of Brexit, the Brit- Trumpism of Johnson, has captured the UK state, at least for now.

Brexit fundamentally is not about an ingrained imperial and anti-European exceptionalism of the UK national mentality. Consequently our task in resisting Brexit is not to reconcile ourselves with Europe, it is to see off malicious attempts to isolate and divide us. UK exceptionalism is a fake debate, a trap for fools. Nor is Brexit, except in a contingent and exploitative sense, intrinsically about the (very real) resentments of despoiled losers in the lottery of neoliberal globalisation and its exacerbation since 2007-8. Brexit is not even primarily an enterprise to change the UK. What Brexit has been primarily about is a weaponising of the UK as an enterprise to attack and break the EU. Johnson and Gove were, for a moment, naively candid about this in their moment of victory on the morrow of the 2016 vote. 'Independence day', it transpired, was really 'Victory over EU day', day one of the planned degradation, destruction and dismantling of the EU as a serious challenge or hindrance to a consortium of Brexit-sponsoring corporate, ideological and state-mafia interests.

This became once again clear at the moment of truth of UK-EU trade deal negotiations in recent days and weeks. 'Sovereignty' trumped UK economic interest in the UK negotiating posture, because this (UK-specific) idea of sovereignty effectively implied the political illegitimacy of the European Union. As some legal experts have recently been at pains to remind us, the EU is not a state but a supranational legal artefact, and in consequence lacks some of the weapons and tools for offence and defence available to the national or imperial state – such as a full propagandist complement of ideological officiants of legitimacy and official historiographers. This is an engaging peculiarity of the EU, not unrelated to the paradox of why the EU can be at once (for many, in normal times) profoundly uninspiring, yet also in other respects essential and admirable. Hence, perhaps, the EU's tacit pragmatic instinct not to overtly acknowledge the hostile intention which is the only true rationale of Brexit.

Sharing the struggle

But there is after all, even on 1.1.2021, some reason for engaging this dialogue in a mood of hope. Arguably, the treaty now provisionally ratified between the EU and the UK has been a historic defeat for the Brexiter enterprise. There is hope in the UK, even under Johnson, just as there is hope in the US, even in the face of fascist violence. Several EU states have seen off, at least for now, invasive challenges from the alt-right. Others may be under renewed threat. In others, the EU may possibly be able to repel certain current and blatant challenges to the democratic legal order. The key issue is not just about whether, when and how the UK will rejoin the EU. The larger question of what the UK and the EU will be, and how to win the war over this issue, is the one around which democratic, civic dialogue between UK and EU citizens should be centred. Citizen activists and truth campaigners in the UK should not be passive beneficiaries of solidarity dispensed by their EU friends. They should be able to share their own experience of struggle for democratic renewal, while learning from and engaging with struggles in other EU nations to defend against assaults on truth and democracy.