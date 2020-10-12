Open Letter to the EU institutions: co-creating a citizens-centered Conference on the Future of Europe

Dear Ms. Merkel,
Dear Mr. Sassoli,
Dear Ms. von der Leyen,
We are writing to you at the outset of what we hope will be a historical semester of the European Union. The EU is at a crossroads in its history: the need for the European Union to transform into a social, sustainable, democratic, and citizen-led project is greater than ever before. This is why we, citizens and civil society organisations from across Europe, are calling on you to make true the promise of the proposed Conference on the Future of Europe to guide the EU out of the many crises with which it is confronted.
The Future of Europe is under decision right now: the “Next Generation EU” Recovery Fund will double the EU budget to alleviate the ongoing consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, and strengthen European solidarity towards a deeper political Union, potentially affecting every aspect of the EU’s action. The debate on the use of the biggest recovery fund in EU history cannot take place exclusively behind the closed doors of the Council. While we urge you to agree on a bold and ambitious economic response as soon as possible, we recognise that the relaunch of Europe cannot only be economic – it must also be democratic. Because of its historical importance, a civic debate on the use of funds and the long-term reforms needed should be integral to the basis on which to convene the Conference on the Future of Europe, and new mechanisms for citizens to participate in an ongoing way in the governance of the EU should be explored.
Here are our Ten principles for a citizen-centred Conference on the Future of Europe:
- PARTICIPATORY. EU citizens and residents, including notably young people, should have the opportunity to shape the Conference at every step of its development, starting with the decisions on the design, scope and objectives of the Conference, as well as the status of its public input into EU decision-making. The Conference should integrate at least two participatory instruments into its operation: (1) citizens’ assemblies that allow microcosms of the EU population to develop concrete proposals in relation to specific questions or themes; (2) a citizens’ initiative right that allows a certain minimum number of EU citizens and residents to make concrete proposals to the Conference Plenary. The participatory instruments should give EU citizens and residents a meaningful chance of shaping the Conference process, agenda and outcomes (i.e. the Conference resolutions).
- INCLUSIVE. Participation in the Conference should be inclusive. All participatory channels must be open to both EU citizens and EU residents. The citizens’ assemblies must be composed by means of stratified random selection, ensuring a balanced representation of people from different ages, genders, countries of residence, socio-economic backgrounds, and with different attitudes towards the EU (ranging from very positive to very negative). Conference-related events should be organised throughout the EU, including in rural areas. The Conference should also seek to involve citizens and residents from EU candidate countries.
- OPEN. The Conference should have the freedom to set its own agenda and to put forward every possible proposal for the future of Europe, with all options on the table, including treaty changes, and without pre-emption of any of the outcomes of the discussion. The Conference should have the power to decide its own rules and proceedings and possible additional participatory instruments.
- DELIBERATIVE. The Conference should maximise opportunities for dialogue, deliberation and contestation among citizens, between citizens and politicians, and with other stakeholders including relevant experts. The Conference should allow for a wide variety of opinions and perspectives on Europe’s future to be expressed and recognised. For these to be taken into account, the citizens’ assemblies should reflect on citizens’ inputs developed at the local, regional and national level and develop concrete proposals that provide the Conference Plenary, and EU decision-makers more generally, with the necessary guidance.
- TRANSNATIONAL. The Conference should maximize opportunities for interaction, deliberation and collaboration among people from different countries. All participatory instruments should be transnational.
- TRANSPARENT. All official Conference-related meetings and events should be livestreamed, recorded and made publicly available. All official Conference-related documents should be made publicly available in at least all official EU languages on a single online platform.
- ACCOUNTABLE. The Conference Plenary should be accountable to the public at large by providing citizens with clear written feedback on the input developed by means of the participatory instruments of the Conference. It should explain in an exhaustive manner which citizens’ proposals were fully adopted in the Conference resolutions, which partially, and which were rejected, and provide reasons for these decisions. Additionally, it should provide room for citizens to continue the political dialogue on the basis of the written feedback. Furthermore, significant EU funds should be made available for citizens and civil society organisations to mobilise their communities around the Conference, and engage in related advocacy activities. Lastly, an independent EU Civil Society Forum should be set up in order to monitor and support the Conference, as well as its follow-up by the EU institutions.
- EFFECTIVE. Prior to the start of the Conference, the EU institutions should commit themselves to following up on the resolutions to be adopted by the Conference. National, regional and local authorities should be invited to make a similar commitment.
- VISIBLE. Local, regional, national and EU authorities should use all available means to publicise the Conference and Conference-related events. They should actively seek to generate media interest in the Conference. In addition to analogue communication, digital technologies should be used to multiply outreach. The Conference should have its own visual identity, and set up a single online platform that should function as the ‘online hub’ of the Conference.
- ATTRACTIVE. The Conference should demonstrate that politics is intrinsically connected to other spheres of life, such as arts and culture. In order to showcase this, a number of transnational festivals should be set up as part of the Conference, aimed at reaching the widest possible audience.
Accordingly, we call on you to:
– Urgently commit to a timetable for the Conference on the Future of Europe, and engage civil society to co-design an empowering format for the Conference from the bottom-up, through which citizens feel ownership.
– Ensure complete democratic legitimacy by putting citizens centre-stage in the discussions at all phases, make special efforts to involve minorities and youth, and firmly anchor civil society’s role in the Conference’s structure. Citizens must not only be consulted but also be participants, even through randomly selected Citizens’ Assemblies.
– Pledge to follow-up to any significant reforms recommended by the Conference, including the possibility of treaty change.
The need for transnational collaboration and supranational action is greater than ever before. The EU is facing multi-faceted unprecedented challenges: COVID-19 and its socio-economic implications, the climate crisis, Brexit and global geopolitical instability. These challenges can only be overcome if citizens are given a role in addressing them. The Conference on the Future of Europe offers the best opportunity to develop this shared ownership among citizens, civil society, Member States, and EU institutions. But it needs to be designed, implemented, executed, and followed-up properly in order to achieve the intended effect.
If the Conference on the Future of Europe turns into a public relations exercise rather than a real and substantial attempt to bring in citizens’ closer to the EU, the Conference will feed the narrative of the EU’s democratic deficit. To prevent this, the Conference must be carefully designed, ensuring an open, transparent, inclusive, and participatory process, including a clear role for civil society, and there must be a strong commitment for meaningful implementation of its outcome.
If the Conference has the necessary democratic character, we, as European civil society organisations, stand ready to make a constructive contribution to it, and to mobilise citizens across Europe to do the same.
We count on you to make this new era of European participation one of new beginnings.
Thank you for taking important steps to make the democratic future of Europe a priority.
Democratically yours,
The Citizens Take Over Europe alliance and supporting partners
The Citizens Take Over Europe alliance is continuously expanding group of civil society organisations, currently consisting of: AEGEE, Alliance4Europe, Another Europe is Possible, Bundesnetzwerk Bürgerschaftliches Engagement (BBE), CitizensLab, CIVICO Europa, Co-Creating Europe, Democracy International, EUMans, European Alternatives, European Democracy Lab, European Civic Forum, EuropeanConstitution.eu, European House, Europe: a patient, Eurotopia, Mehr Demokratie e.V., mehr demokratie! Österreich, Music Theater International, New Europeans, Pulse of Europe, Take a Break from Brexit, The ECI Campaign - ECI e.V., The Good Lobby, WeMove Europe.
The open letter is also supported by the following organizations: ACI – Centro InterCulturaCidade, AlterEuropa, Association of Certified Commercial Diplomats, Associazione Luca Coscioni per la libertà di ricercar scientifica, Basisdemokratie jetzt, Bridging Europe, Bundesnetzwerk Bürgerschafliches Engagement (BBE), Christians for Future Berlin, Christians for Future Germany, Citizens for Europe, CROSOL – Croatian Platform for International Citizen Solidarity, CUBE. Your Take on Europe e.V., Cultural Diversity Coalition, Culture Solutions Europe, European Citizens’ Rights, Involvement and Trust Foundation (ECIT Foundation), eCivis, asociacion para la promocion de la ciudadania active, EFF – European Future Forum, Engage Liverpool, Europa Repubblica, Europa-Union Hochtaunus e.V., Europa-Zentrum Potsdam, Europe Direct Informationszentrum, European Movement Italy, European Partnership for Democracy, EuroPeers Maastricht, Foundation Open Society Macedonia, Friends of the European Republic, Friends of the Homeless (Dublin), Fundació Aroa, Imagine Europe, Institute of Public Affairs Poland, Italissyme, LIMA-Theater, Lodzkie Dziewuchy Dziewuchom, Mediation Hub BG Association, Music Theatre International, Parents for Future Berlin, PHILEUROPA Deutschland – Fileuropa Italia, Pulse of Europe, Pulse of Europe Berlin, Pulse of Europe Fulda, Pulse of Europe Munich, Pulse of Europe Toulouse, Science for Democracy, Sortition Foundation, Stati Generali delle Donne, Transition Town Saarbrücken, Vote&Vous, Voxeurop, YMCA Albania
Please note that signatures are open to civil society organisations only.
