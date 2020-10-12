Open Letter to the EU institutions: co-creating a citizens-centered Conference on the Future of Europe

Accordingly, we call on you to:

– Urgently commit to a timetable for the Conference on the Future of Europe, and engage civil society to co-design an empowering format for the Conference from the bottom-up, through which citizens feel ownership.

– Ensure complete democratic legitimacy by putting citizens centre-stage in the discussions at all phases, make special efforts to involve minorities and youth, and firmly anchor civil society’s role in the Conference’s structure. Citizens must not only be consulted but also be participants, even through randomly selected Citizens’ Assemblies.

– Pledge to follow-up to any significant reforms recommended by the Conference, including the possibility of treaty change.

The need for transnational collaboration and supranational action is greater than ever before. The EU is facing multi-faceted unprecedented challenges: COVID-19 and its socio-economic implications, the climate crisis, Brexit and global geopolitical instability. These challenges can only be overcome if citizens are given a role in addressing them. The Conference on the Future of Europe offers the best opportunity to develop this shared ownership among citizens, civil society, Member States, and EU institutions. But it needs to be designed, implemented, executed, and followed-up properly in order to achieve the intended effect.

If the Conference on the Future of Europe turns into a public relations exercise rather than a real and substantial attempt to bring in citizens’ closer to the EU, the Conference will feed the narrative of the EU’s democratic deficit. To prevent this, the Conference must be carefully designed, ensuring an open, transparent, inclusive, and participatory process, including a clear role for civil society, and there must be a strong commitment for meaningful implementation of its outcome.

If the Conference has the necessary democratic character, we, as European civil society organisations, stand ready to make a constructive contribution to it, and to mobilise citizens across Europe to do the same.

We count on you to make this new era of European participation one of new beginnings.

Thank you for taking important steps to make the democratic future of Europe a priority.

Democratically yours,

The Citizens Take Over Europe alliance and supporting partners

Citizens Take Over Europe. All rights reserved.

The Citizens Take Over Europe alliance is continuously expanding group of civil society organisations, currently consisting of: AEGEE, Alliance4Europe, Another Europe is Possible, Bundesnetzwerk Bürgerschaftliches Engagement (BBE), CitizensLab, CIVICO Europa, Co-Creating Europe, Democracy International, EUMans, European Alternatives, European Democracy Lab, European Civic Forum, EuropeanConstitution.eu, European House, Europe: a patient, Eurotopia, Mehr Demokratie e.V., mehr demokratie! Österreich, Music Theater International, New Europeans, Pulse of Europe, Take a Break from Brexit, The ECI Campaign - ECI e.V., The Good Lobby, WeMove Europe.



The open letter is also supported by the following organizations: ACI – Centro InterCulturaCidade, AlterEuropa, Association of Certified Commercial Diplomats, Associazione Luca Coscioni per la libertà di ricercar scientifica, Basisdemokratie jetzt, Bridging Europe, Bundesnetzwerk Bürgerschafliches Engagement (BBE), Christians for Future Berlin, Christians for Future Germany, Citizens for Europe, CROSOL – Croatian Platform for International Citizen Solidarity, CUBE. Your Take on Europe e.V., Cultural Diversity Coalition, Culture Solutions Europe, European Citizens’ Rights, Involvement and Trust Foundation (ECIT Foundation), eCivis, asociacion para la promocion de la ciudadania active, EFF – European Future Forum, Engage Liverpool, Europa Repubblica, Europa-Union Hochtaunus e.V., Europa-Zentrum Potsdam, Europe Direct Informationszentrum, European Movement Italy, European Partnership for Democracy, EuroPeers Maastricht, Foundation Open Society Macedonia, Friends of the European Republic, Friends of the Homeless (Dublin), Fundació Aroa, Imagine Europe, Institute of Public Affairs Poland, Italissyme, LIMA-Theater, Lodzkie Dziewuchy Dziewuchom, Mediation Hub BG Association, Music Theatre International, Parents for Future Berlin, PHILEUROPA Deutschland – Fileuropa Italia, Pulse of Europe, Pulse of Europe Berlin, Pulse of Europe Fulda, Pulse of Europe Munich, Pulse of Europe Toulouse, Science for Democracy, Sortition Foundation, Stati Generali delle Donne, Transition Town Saarbrücken, Vote&Vous, Voxeurop, YMCA Albania

Please note that signatures are open to civil society organisations only.

The Citizens Take Over Europe coalition (CTOE) is addressing the EU institutions for the Conference on the Future of Europe through an open letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel, Presidents of the European Parliament and of the Commission and an official Petition to the European Parliament – to open a co-creation process for the Conference on the Future of Europe.