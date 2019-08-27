On radical cultural change and a new economics of happiness

WP: What do you mean by a mask of perfection?

HNH: We’ve been taught to pretend: I’m absolutely fine. That is the mask of perfection, and it keeps us isolated and separate. It’s particularly painful to see it among young people where they are isolated into their peer groups; it’s one of the crueler structures that we create. The fact that I might suffer from anxiety or I have an eating disorder, or I’m still wounded by my relationship with my mother is something that I cover up, and it’s something that we allow, some of us, and in our commercialized and rather individualistic way, we tend to gain some help through therapy, but it’s not the deep help that we need.

My friend Jane Liedloff, who had spent some time with in indigenous tribes in South America – she wrote The Continuum Concept – did effective therapy based on what she had learned. Our conferences, too, provide a type of “therapy” and that is holistic because of lessons we’ve learned from a deep immersion in a native-based and community-based culture. There’s more and more coming out about the number of people who’ve had immense benefits simply from being sure that they have activity on the earth—like outdoor exercise and gardening— rather than on asphalt. Another aspect is a very conscious attempt to rebuild deeper intergenerational relationships.

WP: In the conferences you have been hosting in places like Vermont, Ohio, and New Mexico, and also globally, what would you say has been a take home message for participants?

HNH: What we hear quite often is people saying, “Thank you for this bigger picture which puts things together into a web that I haven’t seen before, one that feels uplifting.” Another take-home is that people are not realizing the extent to which – not just in the mainstream but also in alternative and progressive circles – there is this dominant sense that human nature is all wrong. In other words, that it’s in our nature that we all are greedy and aggressive. That is a deeply depressing message, and I do see a lot of people, especially people my age, are saying that they’ve given up on humanity, alas, that we deserve to extinguish ourselves.

No, there is actually a cultural story here. It’s not human nature, but rather the culture into which we’ve been subtly manipulated, to the point where we cannot see that recovery from this sad and addictive culture can be surprisingly rapid. We face climate chaos, too, and things that are very alarming, and of course there’s great reason to be concerned. But there’s simultaneously a deeply uplifting message in realizing that not only can recovery happen faster, but it is happening.

WP: What are some examples of how it’s happening?

HNH: So many examples. Near where I live in England, we have a project with prisoners where they come and learn how to grow food, learn how to cook, to sit down around a table and eat in community. Hardened and bitter, these people are sometimes afraid to sit down around a table and eat together because it’s something they’ve never experienced: the type of conversation that is about connection and sharing. It’s a beautiful project that demonstrates how in just a few weeks you can begin to see a transformation in people.

There are also projects with delinquent teenagers that have only ever known anger who are helped by going out in a group, aided by people who are encouraging community forming and sharing, and deep connection to nature. And of course, they’re also moving their bodies, they’re out hiking, they learn how to make a fire, they learn how to cook simple things. It’s astonishing how quickly they can be turned around from just anger and violence.

Other aspects of the “economics of happiness” includes using our hands more and becoming more deeply creative with simple things, beyond a kind of contemporary “creative consumption.”

WP: What do you think of the popular documentary film “Tomorrow”?

HNH: It’s very good, and very grassroots. I would have liked to see it more clearly spell out the key differences in the dominant culture versus all the beautiful examples they highlight. That is to say: the global culture – meaning, inevitably, monoculture – and the local, meaning the restoration of diversity. They could have made a clearer link to recovering a hope of democracy.

WP: “Tomorrow” gives all these positive examples from Normandy and Finland, from inner city America… whereas your film, “The Economics of Happiness”, on the other hand, dives first into the critique of globalization and only then builds solutions out of the deeper critique.

HNH: Around the world, most of these positive examples are by their nature smaller and community-based. So, by definition, most of them—if they really are on this path that we feel is essential because they’re holistic—solve many problems simultaneously. In other words, they are genuine systemic solutions, and the big question is how to make them visible. Solutions from the film like the incredible organic farming and cradle-to-cradle businesses in Finland and national “alternative” education in Finland.

WP: Right now, few people seem to be thinking about structural economic shifts, such as the big issues of global trade like they were around 1999 during the WTO protests. In the U.S., progressives are in more in a defensive mode with Trump.

HNH: Understanding the phenomenon of Trump – where he came from, how it can be that people voted for him, and that he still has high approval – shows us this trend in other countries. It’s neither about reacting against particular demagogues nor just creating local alternatives. We need to get active building up bigger movements, educating with a bigger picture to get more people to wake up to what we’re facing, and to wake up to the benefits that they themselves could experience by opening their eyes to the global picture.

So we need to talk to people who are worried about their children suffering from anxiety and depression—it’s an epidemic now and it’s across the world—and say: It’s not just in your family. And this message in itself can be so liberating because so many people end up blaming themselves by not seeing the bigger consumerist, mono-cultural, alienating context, and once you recognize that this is bigger you don’t need to feel so personally guilty. That can be extremely liberating.

WP: For those who nevertheless say, ‘It’s about stopping Trump’, how concretely could they stretch beyond that? What are some specific organizations or movements?

HNH: Some progressives, ourselves included, are reaching out to the right-wing, to Trump voters, and building alliances that show very clearly the real causes of their poverty, at how this over-regulation they’re concerned about is absolutely true, but that the type of over-regulation is what needs to be reassessed. Our “Planet Local” series features some of the American groups that are beginning to see the need to link hands across left and right, and that’s happening in various other countries as well.

On the flip side, there’s a danger that the polarizing anger from many progressives toward the Trump voters has increased because of limited understanding. In our conferences we try to raise awareness of this danger, and one way to put it is understanding the economics of it, but it’s also about understanding men’s psychological insecurity. Often if you take away men’s identity and their means of earning a livelihood, you create a recipe for violence and anger, and you create the more shortsighted, violent response that in the less-industrial world has led to more extreme ethnic cleansing and violent conflict.

WP: Like what’s been happening in Burma?

HNH: Yes, Burma is part of that, and we had a period of that in Ladakh and in Bhutan, and the effects there are born of the fact that there is still a community identity in such places, which gives a context of greater empowerment and more control over your life and a secure identity; it is very healthy and helps to provide a sense of security and self-reliance. But then the corporate globalization culture intrudes, and you’re suddenly pitted against your friends and neighbors for artificially scarce job opportunities.

It’s not as though this competition is being set up consciously. There’s a systemic driver that’s pushing in this direction of larger-scale, more speed, more monoculture, and ever greater intensive competition for both scarce livelihoods and power positions. When you still have a group or community identity—and this going on right now particularly throughout the Global South—the leaders of different groups, whether they be religious or ethnic, are encouraging their own numbers, first of all, to proliferate. It’s linked to consciously driving up population.

Even Buddhist leaders are encouraging people to abandon practices that previously kept population stable so that with their numbers going up they can get the vote; they can then be in charge and provide jobs for their group. Having seen that in many non-western cultures I noticed the pattern very clearly in the West as well. The rise of Christian fundamentalism and more frightening and extreme neo-Nazi groups, even in Scandinavia, is also part of that pattern.

WP: Basically, it helps us when we see the bigger picture?

HNH: Going as I am from examples in the Global South to Scandinavia – and remember the whole Sarah Palin phenomenon before Trump was on the scene? – if you basically look at what those folks are saying, what they represent, it is anger against big government, at the way ‘they’ are squeezing me for taxes and over-regulating me and making it impossible to provide a livelihood for me and my family.

Into that framing come these lefties and greenies who are then posited as responsible for the problem because they pushed for more and more regulations, whether it’s handicap ramps or environmental laws.