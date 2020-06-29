Reimagining victory by winning the peace

“We are going to win the war and we are going to win the peace that follows” US President Franklin D Roosevelt famously declared in his fireside chat the day after Japanese planes bombed Pearl Harbour in 1941.

As the world marks the 75th anniversaries of VE and VJ Days this year, we have a unique opportunity to reimagine what victory means, and to ask whether winning the peace today means trying to rebuild shattered societies after war has been won, or a more fundamental shift that puts societies first from the outset.

There hasn’t been a single year since WWII that there hasn’t been a conflict somewhere in the world. Today around 1.5 billion people live in places affected by large-scale violence and conflict. According to some estimates the cost of violence on the global economy is around £11 trillion annually, and yet the annual expenditure on peacebuilding is less than 1% of this. This mindboggling disparity speaks volumes to the absence of peace on our planet.

Winning the peace

From the post-WWI experience of Germany to the more recent metastasizing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, defeated societies and destroyed states can and do threaten the future security, stability and wellbeing of entire regions. Failing to address this often means that grievances fester and sow the seeds for future wars. But tackling such threats effectively depends on much more than military subjugation on the battlefield – an outmoded concept when the vast majority of victims are civilians. It means making winning peace a primary objective, and investing resources to help build a generous peace. A manifest failure more recently in Libya.

Traditional approaches to military victory can block possibilities for peace. In Colombia, 50 years of fighting between the government and FARC insurgents meant that even when both sides recognised the impossibility of winning the war, their investment in a traditional understanding of victory consigned them to continued violence. Talks in 2012 eventually produced a peace deal four years later on, but even today prolonged wartime demonisation of the enemy means that peacemaking remains painfully slow and precarious.