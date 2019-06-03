The era of “which Europe do we want?”

In this fight, the left is still heavily hampered by its continued commitment to the national welfare state model of the twentieth century, and by its catering to the fiction of a homogenous, white, male industrial proletariat. The Greens and ALDE are free from these shackles, and therefore profit from the new kind of polarization around nationalism/internationalism: ALDE because it does not have a fundamental problem with neoliberal globalization; the Greens because their signature topics are global in scope. (It must be noted that there is a split among the liberals: there is Guy Verhofstadt’s substantively internationalist positioning for a federal Europe on the one hand, and the German FDP’s attempt at claiming the spot of the somewhat more rational nationalists on the other. As far as I can see, the Verhofstadt position (including En Marche) performed well, while the FDP mould stagnated or lost on the whole.)



There are three strategic lessons:



(1) We must put more pressure than ever on social democratic and left parties to actually, unconditionally come out for a progressive, left internationalism. No more triangulation on this, no more trying to copy the racist right with an anti-immigrant comment here and there. There are already calls for the left to copy the Danish wholesale adoption of racism. This would be not only morally, but also strategically disastrous, even if it does prove electorally successful in the short-term, because it signifies a major shift of the whole political spectrum to the right, which will make any actually progressive politics on every issue (!) impossible. Rather, we must make a substantive case for a social Europe, including measures like a European investment programme (a Green New Deal), a European unemployment insurance, a European living wage. Frans Timmermans shows that this can be successful even in the watered-down, social democratic version his campaign put forward. We cannot rely solely on the Greens to deliver on this, because the left still carries most of the important symbolic weight on economic issues – weight that the Greens, despite the laudable attempts of their left wing(s), still do not carry. This goes even for the Social Democrats – our angry frustration at watching Social Democratic parties destroy themselves is only a sign that we are still, despite all disappointments, hoping for them to finally ditch their neoliberal centrism. Ultimately all left and progressive parties must work together to achieve the fundamental, international transformations we need.