Three searing indictments of France and counting

A free lunch

The first to turn up for the free lunch with Philippe was France’s right wing Gaullist president from 2007 to 2012, Nicolas Sarkozy. He has been in and out of the Elysée “advising” Macron over the past couple of years, now he was there to lend a shoulder to lean on to the politician Macron was preparing to dump. But Sarkozy has form on every front. The new prime minister was one of his closest operatives when Sarkozy was in the Elysée. The satirical weekly Canard Enchainé went so far as to headline the new cabinet “Has Macron caught the Sarkoronavirus?”

Sarko has other form of a more criminal kind. He faces trial for several kinds of corruption in the interest of his party or circle of associates. One investigation trying to work out how he came to know that his phone had been tapped by detectives led to taps on the phones of a series of lawyers, including the one who has just been made the Minister of Justice by Macron.

Another on the luncheon list was Alain Juppé, a former premier, past mayor of Bordeaux and now one of the nine members of the Conseil constitutionel, a sort of supreme court that decides whether laws and legal practice are in line with the constitution. His qualification for sitting there is that he has form. Fifteen years back, he took a suspended prison sentence for the role he played in running a racket that siphoned public funds into the coffers of the Gaullist party.

In between those two was François Fillon. Prime Minister for all five years of Sarkozy’s term in the Elysée, Fillon was with Philippe in the official offices of the French Prime Minister for a luncheon date scheduled under the secretive title “Reserved” in Philippe’s agenda while he, Fillon, was kicking his heels waiting for the verdict following his trial for a decades long racket in which he siphoned off public funds into his own bank account by claiming falsely that his partner worked for him as a parliamentary assistant. A week later Fillon was served with a five-year sentence, three of those years suspended.

While Fillon was running the government for Sarkozy, Bernard Squarcini was doing the same for Sarko at the intelligence service. It was how Sarko always seemed to know what was going on everywhere in French politics. The Squale could not get the itch to engage in skulduggery out of his system when he was dumped from the post by incoming Socialist President François Hollande. He set up his own private agency but also hired out his services to France’s richest business figure, Bernard Arnault, the boss of the luxury goods empire LVMH. The fun story of the moment is the disclosure that one of the Squale’s main roles was to try to drum up dirty on the journalist turned left wing MP, François Ruffin. Ruffin’s crime was to have exposed the brutal machinations of Arnault in running his businesses.

On remand

Brigitte Macron went to vote in the local elections on 28 June in her home town of Touquet. Her handbag was a Dauphine Mini from Louis Vuitton, part of their spring-summer collection. Its catalogue price is 2,710 Euros. Of course she did not pay for it. LVMH has a register in which the clothes and accessories “lent” to France’s “First Lady” as the celebrity press terms her, are noted, the dates when they were whisked round to the Elysée and when they came back.

The relationship finds its origin in the fact that she was the French teacher for two of Arnault’s sons and then, when Macron was Economy Minister in 2014 and visiting the USA, the couple dined with Arnault’s daughter Delphine, who helps run the fashion side of things for him, and her partner Xavier Niel, who owns the mobile phone network Free with a fifth of the French market under its belt. Niel has form. He got a two-year suspended jail term over erotic “peep-shows” he had been running, a business out of which he had made his first million by the age of 24.

Niel actually spent a month in prison on remand before the system let him out. Adeline Hazan took particular aim at the growing numbers held on remand in French prisons, three years ago a quarter of the prison population, now one third. Macron had nothing to say about that.

On camera

But those cameras? Surely that will let us all see what is going on when Darmanin’s police commence work on the demonstrations and protests that all predict for the autumn get under way, unless, that is, a resurgent epidemic sends everyone back indoors?

That is not so certain. There is more than enough video flying around the internet in France to show what happened in the Burger King branch at L’Etoile on 1 December 2018. A platoon of CRS riot police smashed their way into the branch and truncheoned Gilets jaunes lying on the floor. The unit had driven up from Chalon-sur-Saône to join the third weekend of operations to batter the Gilets jaunes movement into submission. Yet only when Macron was practicing for his interview did we learn that just four out of the several dozen CRS involved have been identitfied and charged. The rest is omerta, as it is for the political chicanery of the Macronie. But the final word should be about Jean Castex so we can fully close the circle. When Macron was running for president, Castex was campaigning for Fillon.