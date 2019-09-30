On Monday, I will pledge:

“I solemnly, sincerely and truly

Declare and affirm

That on becoming

A British Citizen,

I will be faithful and bear true allegiance

To Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second,

Her Heirs and Successors,

According to law."

But truly, what kind of Brit shall I be?

Brit-with-a-top-hat

or Brit-with-a-rat?

Pathetic, apathetic,

anti-magic Brit?

Or queueing, cooing,

tweeting Brit?

Solemn, me, hardly

Sincere, yes, absolutely

As plainly, I will say:

A British Citizen I shall be.

Never British enough, evidently

Too British already, assurément

Just-right-Brit, hopefully

Eternal racer to my cupper

And for country lanes a sucker

Never grew out of the fab four

On the bright side of Mordor

That’s how British I shall be!

How British indeed I have been

Oxfordshirian more than keen

In my home fabric of Brit teens.

How easy wouldn’t it be

To remain just quietly

British by habituation.

But a Brit by invitation

I shall be

The first citizenship by choice

For me.

*

Yet I may never simply be

As becoming is not being

Not about place or tribe

But about pace and time.

Becoming is daring

Daring the contradiction

To be

And not quite to be.

To be, say, cosmopolitan

But a rooted one, proudly.

Proud of my four new countries,

United, still, may they be.

Proud of my birth-countries too

As where else could I have sown

Trees, now all-mighty.

And proud of all the alien asters

I will only ever encounter

In other dreams of becoming.

Since a Brit I shall become,

Winner-takes-all

Quirks, perks and all,

And still the other I will be.

As the battle for Europe

Rages,

And Brits ask ‘how they view us’,

I say as both ‘they’ and ‘us’:

Why should we call this a mess?

Life’s frenzy likeness,

Tragic dilemma, yes!

But where else has anyone seen

A greater democratic scene?

And who said it would be easy

To exit this Community?

Nouveau citizen

I may be

Naïve pride

This may be

Stayers, leavers and indecis

I embrace your cacophony

As European Brit I shall be.

*

And so, on Monday I will be

A Brit-almost-to-be

Recalling her shall I dare.

Shall I dare to be

And not quite be?

Shall I dare to swear?

How hard could it be

To swear not to swear

Not to swear at the other

On the other side of the House

On the other side of the Square

But to swear alongside others

Each with a tale of becoming.

How hard could it be?

At school I did not give a hoot

For the Francois’ and the Louis’

Why shall I now care to toot

For the Georges or the Henrys?

But our Queen, my Queen-to-be,

I salute you

Bringer-together,

Smiler-in-chief,

To your eloquent silence,

(And to your heirs

if that must be)

I pledge.

Yet still I must confess.

I will remain.

I will remain free to bear

my ambivalence

on my sleeve

remain free

to swear

alone

under the stars

against contempt

and being defined

by a ballot,

a moment,

a word I or you will say,

by the detours not taken,

a prize undeserved,

by people I don’t like

or by people I do,

by pieces of paper

or the blades of scissors,

by this or that Oath

and unchartered I do’s.

Remain free of thee.

With past selves

under siege

Without net

I will swear.

For in truth,

We shall see

What kind of Brit

I shall be.