Jeffrey Donaldson’s peace ‘institute’ changes name after authorities step in

Institutes do not have privileged access to funding but the word is generally attributed to not-for-profit organisations, particularly academic bodies.
“The word institute tries to legitimise the entity with a particularly skewed image that it’s engaged in public service. But the fact that it has shareholders casts doubt on that,” said Prem Sikka, a professor of accounting and member of the House of Lords.
“[A company might want to use the word ‘institute’] to create an aura that its purpose is the spread of education and other public services. It is obviously to impress people and that can generate revenue and create profit.”
A veteran Northern Irish political consultant, who has worked on numerous peace-building projects, told openDemocracy that the ‘institute’ title had given Causeway “an aura of independence that it just didn’t have”.
Companies House has previously censured firms that have used ‘institute’ without permission.
In 2017, Daniel Hannan, a leading Brexiteer turned House of Lords member, had to change the name of his Institute for Free Trade after using ‘institute’ without permission.
The organisation changed its name to the Initiative for Free Trade after facing an inquiry from Companies House over its name.
Infighting and defections
Jeffrey and Kingsley Donaldson previously sued openDemocracy following a report about Causeway. The case was never taken to court.
CIPCR International Ltd, the company behind Causeway, is owned by Kingsley Donaldson. Jeffrey Donaldson was previously a director of another company, CIPCR Ltd, alongside his brother and DUP colleague, Emma Little-Pengelly. This company was struck off in December 2019.
The Donaldsons, Ian Paisley Junior and Little-Pengelly also set up a consultancy called Qubric in 2012. It was dissolved last year.
Donaldson, who was made a trade envoy to Egypt by the former British prime minister David Cameron, is also chairman of the Belfast-based company, Centre for Democracy and Peace Building.
He became DUP leader after Edwin Poots resigned after only three weeks into the role. Donaldson has said that he will oppose the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol.
The new leader has faced early challenges, with infighting and defections in recent weeks.
The protocol has caused major tensions within unionism but has been hailed by some in Northern Irish business circles.
Earlier this year, Pinnacle Growth Group, a Belfast-based consultancy of which Kingsley Donaldson is a director, hailed Brexit as “an opportunity for Northern Ireland businesses to promote themselves to the Great Britain market as having fewer administrative requirements to trade when compared to their European Union counterparts”.
