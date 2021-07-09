Jeffrey Donaldson’s peace ‘institute’ changes name after authorities step in

A peace-building business headed by new Democratic Unionist leader Jeffrey Donaldson ‘rebranded’ after being contacted by Companies House over its use of the word ‘institute’ without permission.

The Causeway Institute of Peace-building and Conflict Resolution (CIPCR International), which is based in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, has been running since 2010. It is owned by Donaldson’s brother Kingsley. Jeffrey chairs the advisory board.

Donaldson, who was appointed DUP leader last month, is a long-term critic of the Good Friday Agreement and has promised to oppose the Northern Ireland protocol.

Causeway has received contracts worth hundreds of thousands of pounds from the Foreign Office for work around the world, including in Bahrain, Egypt and Moldova.

But questions were raised after openDemocracy asked Companies House in May whether Causeway had permission to call itself an ‘institute’.

Branding change

The use of the word ‘institute’ is protected by law and reserved for established organisations “that typically undertake research at the highest level, or are professional bodies of the highest standing”.

It is an offence for a company to call itself an ‘institute’ without permission from Companies House and the business secretary.

Neither Jeffrey nor Kingsley Donaldson responded to openDemocracy’s questions about Causeway’s name at the time, but on 24 May, a message appeared on its website saying that “as a result to changes to our branding and naming, CIPCR International will be know [sic] colloquially as the Causeway Initiative”.

Companies House told openDemocracy last week: “We have been in contact with the company. The matter is now resolved.”