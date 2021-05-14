MP demands investigation into ‘dark money ads’ in Scottish election

A Scottish MP has written to the country’s Electoral Commission over concerns that pro-Unionist groups flouted the rules for online adverts in last week’s election.

It follows an openDemocracy report, published last week, which revealed that unofficial Unionist groups had spent tens of thousands of pounds on Facebook adverts calling for tactical voting in the Scottish parliament elections – without giving details of who paid for them.

The SNP’s Brendan O’Hara has asked the election regulator for a “comprehensive response”, saying the campaign adverts “may be contrary to election law and regulations”.

O’Hara says concerns centre around the tactics of third-party campaign groups, which , he claims, “almost never declare their sources of funding”.

In the lead-up to the election, pro-Unionist groups spent huge amounts on digital advertising. Election laws in Scotland state that adverts should include details of who paid for them. But many of the examples uncovered by openDemocracy failed to include sources of funding.

One group, called ‘Young Unionists’, spent more than £20,000 on Facebook ads, including more than £5,000 in the final days before the election. Tens of thousands of people were pushed to the VoteUnion tactical voting tool, but no name was attached to the campaign.

Meanwhile, a pro-Trump student group called ‘Turning Point UK’ spent £3,700 on Facebook ads in the week before the election.

Over just three days, at least 70,000 people saw one of its adverts, saying: “vote Conservative, Labour or Liberal to remake Scotland!” But no details were included about who paid for it.