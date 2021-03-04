UK government faces calls in Parliament for inquiry into third-party campaigns

Labour’s John McDonnell has called for a “full inquiry” into a series of online campaigns that spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on anti-Jeremy Corbyn attack adverts ahead of the 2019 election.

Citing openDemocracy’s recent reporting in Parliament on Thursday 4 March, the former shadow chancellor said a “serious and in-depth inquiry into third party campaigning” was needed, after pro-Tory groups spent £700,000 without declaring any individual donations.

McDonnell said the elections watchdog needed to investigate how third-party campaigns “spent large sums on a social media advertising campaign smearing the Right Honourable Gentleman for Islington North without declaring the source of their funds”.

“This warrants a full inquiry and reform,” McDonnell told the House of Commons.

Last month openDemocracy revealed that a handful of anti-Labour campaigns with names such as Capitalist Worker and Campaign Against Corbynism spent more than £700,000 in the run-up to the 2019 election.

These ‘third-party’ campaigns – which were run by, amongst others, a former Boris Johnson aide, a Conservative councillor and a onetime Tory cabinet minister – all declared that they had not received a single donation over the £7,500 threshold for declaring donors to the Electoral Commission.