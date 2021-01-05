2020 saw the physical and moral disintegration of Brazilian society

In this situation that Brazil is experiencing, one may ask the institutions and the people: who is really thinking about the good of the country and future generations and who is concerned only with personal interests?

Gal Eduardo Villa Boas, in Animus, Consultor Jurídico, November 11, 2018, www.conjur.com.br

The sum of the facts and figures leaves no doubt that the Brazilian government's response to the coronavirus pandemic was absolutely disastrous, if not criminal; and its vaccination plan is chaotic, if not deceptive.

There are already 7.5 million infected Brazilians and about 200 thousand have died so far, and the authorities keep on acting clumsily, as if they were a bunch of irresponsible and mocking clowns. And despite all this, General Eduardo Pazuello continues to act as Minister of Health, without understanding pandemics, planning or logistics.

Simply because it is just another nullity of a government that does not exist, that has no goal or strategy, and that is unable to formulate public policies with a beginning, middle and end.

For this reason, failure in the face of the pandemic is repeated monotonously in all plans and areas of action of a government that is content to watch, with an air of mockery, the physical and moral disintegration of Brazilian society, while promoting division, hatred and violence among citizens. It is the same neglect and disregard for life that this government shows in the face of the ecological devastation of the Amazon, the Cerrado and Pantanal Region, with numbers that have sent shockwaves worldwide.

We just have to look at the numbers to gauge the size of the disaster, starting with the economy, which had been stagnant since before the pandemic. Brazil's GDP for 2020 is expected to decrease by about 5%, although it had already been struggling in 2018 and 2019, when it grew only 1.1%. But more importantly, the investment rate, which was 20.9% in 2013, dropped to 15.4% in 2019 and is expected to decrease much more in 2020, according to forecasts by the main national and international financial agencies. To make matters worse, the country’s capital outflow, which was 44.9 billion reais in 2019 – the highest since 2006 –, almost doubled in 2020, reaching 87.5 billion reais, indicating a growing distrust and aversion of international investors toward the government of Mr. Bolsonaro and his minister Paulo Guedes, despite their celebrated labor and social security reforms.

As a result, Brazil was excluded from the 2019 Kearney Global Foreign Direct Investment, which names the 25 most attractive countries for foreign investors, the same index according to which Brazil occupied the 3rd position in the years 2012/2013. At the same time, the participation of industry in the national GDP, which was 17.8% in 2004, fell to 11% in 2019, and is expected to fall further in 2020/2021; and unemployment jumped from 4.7% in 2014 to 14.3% in 2020, and is expected to continue to rise this year.