In my view, it is a political project of the Bolsonaro government to facilitate the arming of the population. I believe this is why military has not invested in the capacity needed to accomplish its oversight task – because of political interference by Bolsonaro.

In addition, pro-gun activism has spread a gun culture that flirts with authoritarian and anti-democratic outbursts. Groups that largely defend the individual's right to self-defence also flirt with anti-democratic positions. For example, at a meeting in June that pro-gun groups promoted, inflammatory speeches complained about the Supreme Federal Court for making decisions that the government dislikes or, like Bolsonaro, delegitimised the electronic voting system of the elections.

So the president has a strong and armed support base. Would they take up arms to defend his interests? Is it possible that Brazil could have its own version of the US Capitol uprising to delegitimize the election results?

Political violence and intimidation

A wider concern is the violence and intimidation against politicians and crimes with political motivation.

A few days ago, a man was killed after he had defended the former president and current candidate of the Workers' Party (PT), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva – better known simply as Lula – in a discussion in the city of Cuiabá. A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro has confessed to the crime, saying he committed it for political reasons. He has been arrested.

In June, a man invaded a party in the city of Foz do Iguaçu and killed the municipal police officer Marcelo Arruda. Arruda was celebrating his 50th birthday at a PT-themed party, with flags and party colours and a picture of Lula. According to a police report, when the gunman entered the party he shouted the name of Jair Bolsonaro. On social networks, he had shown support for the president.

A few days later, shortly before an event in Uberlândia attended by Lula, a drone flew over the site spraying poison on his supporters.

A risky moment

Brazil started this electoral period in a way never seen in our recent history, with polarisation, political violence, a proliferation of armed groups, delegitimisation of the electoral process and politicisation of the security forces. But, at the same time, civil society is mobilised, and the institutions have kept at least some control of the electoral process.

There are many examples: demonstrations in favour of democracy, prohibition of the carrying of firearms near voting centres and prosecutors overseeing police. And the minister of the Supreme Court, Alexandre Moraes – now also president of the Superior Electoral Court, the institution responsible for conducting the electoral process – met with state commanders of the military police to ensure the security of the elections.

But it would be unwise to assume that such measures could stop ‘Brazil’s Trump’ from trying to hold on to power by any means possible. The world needs to keep a very close eye on Brazil in the coming weeks.