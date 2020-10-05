Brazil burns as we fight for life

The press echoed with concern the letter sent by eight European countries to Brazilian Vice President, Hamilton Mourão, warning about the increasing difficulty of buying products from our country due to the growing deforestation in Brazil.

Recently, members of the European parliament also sent a letter to the presidente of the Chambers of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia. The concern is not unreasonable. I have been warning about the environmental destruction project undertaken by President Jair Bolsonaro and his Environmental Minister, Ricardo Salles, in the tribunes to which I have access.

This is not about reaffirming my country's negative image. Quite the opposite. We are a peaceful nation, with a four-decade history of building environmental policies, with internationally awarded initiatives (including by the UN) and that has led historic moments in democratic governments, such as Eco-92 under President Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Rio + 20 under President Dilma Rousseff.

The Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda were built thanks to great international articulation, in which the leading role of Brazil was recognized. It is with the conscience not only as a parliamentarian, but as the global citizen I am, in the name of preserving human life on Earth, that I come here to say that the international community must continue to respect our sovereignty, but that it is necessary to unite minds and hearts in defense of Brazilian biomes.

Those interested in the destruction of the Amazon, the Pantanal and the Cerrado

It is no easy task to cut down areas in a forest as large, medley and humid as the Amazon is, so I will focus my efforts on it – the largest of the three biomes. One of the best known forms of deforestation occurs during the rainy season, when tractors that could star in a Transformers movie, armed with chains that weigh tons, cut down the century-old trees, which remain on the ground for some time until the arrival of the dry season. Amid the droughts, with the vegetation already dry and dead, people light the fires (there is no spontaneous combustion in the Amazon).