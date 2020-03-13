The huge gaps between government offers and citizens demands in Chile

At Ciudadanía Inteligente we are convinced that democracy is strengthened when the priorities of governments are designed together with the priorities of citizens and when those in power stick to their word regarding the advancement of an agenda of rights. That is why, with each electoral campaign, we develop platforms for citizens to collaborate in the drafting of a government plan they want their candidates to adopt. And once they commit to it, we monitor whether candidates are fulfilling each promise every year.

In our analysis " Del Dicho al Hecho 2019 " we measured the performance of President Piñera and his government during his first year in office. The results revealed little or no progress in his first year of office in areas such as culture, which progressed by 0% the environment which progressed by 19%, and justice and human rights which improved by 26%. The level of compliance was 23% on average for all areas.

The results for 2020 are worrying considering the current situation in the country. The country, led by President Sebastián Piñera and his cabinet, has undergone profound changes since October, with unprecedented levels of protests and repeated violations of human rights by the police and military forces, which have left demonstrators dead, injured and mutilated.

The day after the video of a group of Carabineros (the Chilean police) brutally beating a 69-year-old man (who, surprisingly, survived) on the ground became viral on social media, our study showed 0% progress in the announcements regarding justice and human rights made in the context of the large protests. Worse still, none of these protests are directly related to preventing this type of heartbreaking abuse, but rather to fight for institutional management reforms.